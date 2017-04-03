Prescott High ‘S’ Club making a difference

The Prescott High School S Club, a division of Soroptomist International, is involved in community service for women and children in Prescott. The goal of Soroptomist International is to help those who cannot help themselves, specifically, women and children.

Mrs. Chartier, the S Club sponsor, states, “S Club continuously gives back to the community of Prescott by preparing meals for the Prescott Area Women’s Shelter (PAWS), creating holiday favors for the 5 & 2 Soup Kitchen, a ministry of the Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, and preparing gifts for the Prescott Women’s Recovery Group.”

S Club is also involved in service around the world. In February, the S Club sponsored a fundraising campaign entitled “Change for Change,” encouraging the entire PHS student body to give. Third-period classes enthusiastically competed schoolwide to raise money for the international organization, Days for Girls. This nonprofit organization constructs and distributes personal hygiene kits to young women living in impoverished regions all over the world. S Club President Tayhlar Tenney researched the Days for Girls organization and confirmed their dedication to women mirrored the philosophy of S Club, “The Women of S Club join in the mission of Days for Girls by believing that girls can discover their potential, self-value, and are equal participants and agents of social change when given opportunities to thrive, grow, and contribute to their community’s betterment while ensuring quality sustainable feminine hygiene.”

PHS students contributed $1,160 in change, with Mr. Bunnell’s class winning first place and second place going to Ms. Burchett’s class. The Women of S Club contributed $340 for a grand total gift of $1,500 given to Days for Girls on behalf of the PHS Student Body and the Women of S Club.

Information provided by Prescott Unified School District.