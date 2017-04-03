Ocean adventures for Glassford Hill Middle School

Last month the eighth-graders at Glassford Hill Middle School went on a field trip to Catalina Island to attend the Catalina Island Marine Institute. The CIMI is a unique outdoor science school, providing an exciting outdoor education experience for fourth- through 12th-grade students. The program is offered at three locations on Catalina Island – operated by the nonprofit corporation, Guided Discoveries – including Toyon Bay, Fox Landing and Cherry Cove. They offer three- and five-day programs where students and teachers enjoy a variety of hands-on labs and field activities in Marine Science and Island Ecology. CIMI is a STEM-based program, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. CIMI’s expert instructors guide students through island terrestrial biology, marine biology labs and field activities designed to stimulate minds, build character, develop social skills, and most importantly, create excitement about science.

Students from Glassford Hill Middle School attended the Fox Landing program, where they spent three days learning about all things regarding the “ocean.” They started with an oceanography lesson learning about “the ocean and how it ‘ographies.” That’s how the camp instructors explained it to the students. They also learned about the many fields within ocean study (e.g. physics studying currents and waves, biology studying marine life, chemistry studying water quality, and ecology studying the ocean and it’s interactions with the rest of the environment). The students explored the tide pool around Fox Landing during one session. They put on water booties and headed for the tide pools on the nearby beach to see what they could find. They mostly discovered crabs, some anemones and barnacles that were within their reaches. The students also had the opportunity to dissect a squid as the instructors guided them through the different parts of a squid.

The students experienced a kayaking trip to the nearby port of White’s Landing where teachers and students kayaked around (there were a few tips out of their kayaks along the way) and then headed back on a wonderfully sunny afternoon. The students and teachers played a game throwing a ball that tipped even their seventh-grade math teacher, Mr. Roberts, out of his kayak as he went for a glorious catch that ended with his kayak upside down. One student, Jackie C., described the trip saying “It was really fun hanging with my friends and snorkeling and learning about all animals. And finding out the teachers are very funny and are chill.”

Lastly, the students participated in the high/low ropes activity, which was a two-part adventure/team-building activity. The high ropes were a bungee-like contraption that sent you swinging into the air after being harnessed and hoisted about 25-30 feet into the air. Low ropes were a set of wood and rope constructs that had various goals for a group of students, like balancing themselves on a large balance beam or playing a team-building activity.

Ms. Castleberry, eighth-grade Science teacher at Glassford, summed up the trip, “The trip was a great way to build skills in time management, responsibility, collaboration and ingenuity. We had a ton of fun each day and the bonds and memories we made were indelible.”

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.