Obituary: Victoria Lee (Brown) Kelly

Victoria Lee (Brown) Kelly, our loving mother, sister, and grandmother, passed away on March 22, 2017 at home in Chino Valley.





She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Dorothy Brown, Ruby and Gene Howard; two sisters, Georgia and Susie; and two brothers, Mike and James.





She is survived by two sons, Clyde Thomason and Harold Daly; one daughter, Tonna Lovins; four brothers, Tom Waalkens, Judson Brown Sr., Mark (Donna) Evans, Billy (Gale) Howard; three sisters, Rebecca (Raymond) Scroggins, Linda Gilpin, Patricia (Jack) Harris; five grandchildren and six great-grandsons.



A memorial service will be set at a later date. Vic is Heaven bound. We will miss her.





Information provided by survivors.