Complaints about police take many forms

Editor’s note: This story is the second of two parts on citizens’ complaints against police officers.

Definitions of findings: “Unfounded”—The alleged act didn’t happen or was frivolous “Not sustained”—The allegation lacked evidence to prove a case either way “Exonerated” –The alleged act occurred, but was lawful. “Sustained” –The officer committed the act alleged

Complaints lodged against police officers aren’t usually about exposing corruption or malfeasance. They’re more commonly about day-to-day issues that happen in the course of a cop’s day.

The Chino Valley Police Department responded to 6,049 calls for service and had five complaints filed by citizens in 2016.

Lt. Vince Schaan said they were:

• A complaint that officer didn’t document all information into a report. This complaint was not sustained; the officer documented all pertinent information the department required on the type of call.

“We did provide the complainant with a witness statement and she wrote down all the information she wanted documented and we put it with the case file and she was happy with that resolution,” Schaan said.

• Complainant reported the officer lied in a police report. This complaint was determined unfounded. An audio recording made by the officer during the investigation was the same as the information documented.

• A claim that an officer provided false information to the complainant was unfounded.

“I met with her in person and provided the information again to her with a different approach and she understood and was happy,” Schaan said. “This was more of a case of finding a different way to provide information so the receiver can understand the message.”



• A complaint that officers were watching a house and targeting a family. This investigation was closed and officers exonerated, Schaan said, because every time officers were watching the house it was when one of the adult sons of the complainant had an active warrant for his arrest and they were waiting for him to come or go so he could be arrested.



• A complaint that an officer refused to charge a person with a crime was cleared as unfounded. “No crime was committed by the individual, thus making the alleged complaint frivolous,” Schaan said.



Seven complaints were lodged against Prescott Valley police officers in 2016, according to Sgt. Jason Kaufman, and officers responded to 21,303 calls for service.

The complaints, and their resolutions, were:

• Complaint about civil standby procedures - Exonerated

• Alleged criminal activity - Exonerated

• Complaint regarding a traffic stop – Exonerated

• Complaint of excessive force used during traffic stop - Exonerated

• Alleged mistreatment and unprofessional behavior during disorderly conduct call - Exonerated

• Complaint about a written warning of trespassing - Withdrawn

• Complaint about a person being illegally detained during a stolen bike call - Exonerated

Prescott Police received two citizen complaints against officers, with almost 25,000 calls for service, in 2016, said Lead Police Officer David Fuller.

“One complaint was in reference to excessive force. This case was investigated and reviewed by the officer’s supervisor and the PD command staff. The officer was exonerated, as the force was found to be both reasonable and justified,” Fuller said. “The second case involved a complaint that the officer completed an improper investigation. This case was also investigated and reviewed by the officer’s supervisor and the PD command staff, and the officer was exonerated.”

There were five citizen complaints against Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detention officers, and civilian staff and 27,623 calls for service last year, spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said. Four were sustained.

• In the Detention Division, a stolen agency weapon, which was handled with a written reprimand;

• Among the Law Enforcement Division were: conduct unbecoming (handled with a documentation of counseling) and unprofessional conduct (resulted in a written Memo of Understanding documenting expectations of the employee). A third complaint was cleared as exonerated.

• A civilian working in Support Services received a complaint of unprofessional conduct and was demoted.

See part one of this series

