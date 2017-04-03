Column: Clean air, water should not be partisan issues

After arriving in Beijing in December 2013, my friend Peng gave me a “welcome to China” package to help me during my two-week vacation. It included a pass to use the Metro, a portable battery charger so my phone wouldn’t go dead, and a dust mask so I wouldn’t damage my lungs while breathing the Beijing air.

Turns out I never used the dust mask during that two-week stay, Beijing had a long-stretch of good air days. I did, however, see other people walking Beijing’s streets with dust masks on.

Peng and I took a weekend trip to Xi’an, the original capital of China. They told me it was a sunny day, but how they knew was beyond my ability to comprehend. I have never seen such horrible air pollution, and I was sorry I left my dust mask back at the Beijing hotel.

The experience reminded me of a story in a book by my favorite author, Edward Abbey. Cactus Ed talked about driving toward Los Angeles near the end of his great non-fiction book, “Desert Solitaire.” As he nears the giant city he looks ahead and sees that giant orange/brown cloud hanging over the city. He stopped his car, turned around and high-tailed it back to his beloved desert with its clean air.

Abbey made that journey long before major amendments to the Clean Air Act in 1970, which created the Environmental Protection Agency. My family made annual trips to Los Angeles during my childhood, and I remember what Los Angeles was like back then.

Not as bad as Xi’an in 2013, but it was close.

The United States is a greater country today because of the Clean Air and Clean Water acts. Protecting our environment is not a partisan issue. I believe everyone wants clean air and water. I also believe that every American wants our businesses to succeed and not overburden them with too many regulations.

There’s a balance somewhere in the middle where we should all be able to agree, right?

President Trump’s budget would cut the EPA’s budget by nearly a third. His top strategist, Steve Bannon, has said that their cabinet picks were aimed to “deconstruction of the administrative state.” Their choice to head the EPA, Scott Pruitt, has been one of the leading people fighting the agency, having filed multiple lawsuits against the EPA on behalf of gas and oil companies (as was shown in the emails he was forced to release).

China, home of that poison soup they call air in Xi’an, is finally getting serious about cleaning its air. And in our country we are taking a step back.

Perhaps we need to return to a true American philosophy, one that was followed by many Native American tribes, the only Americans who are not immigrants: The decisions our leaders make today should be influenced by the impact of those decisions seven generations into the future.

Clean air is not a Republican or Democrat issue. It’s something we all treasure. We don’t want to return to those heavy-smog days of my youth, or experience my weekend in Xi’an, China here in the United States.