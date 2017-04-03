Big ideas, Big flops: Some ideas seemed good at the time but turned out to be bad decisions

Sometimes, people come up with ideas that seem great at the time, but flop miserably.

We asked local historian Melissa Ruffner to give us a few examples from right around here.

The first Territorial lottery:

The year was 1879, and territorial Gov. John Fremont and “Big Mike” Goldwater, grandfather of the late Sen. Barry Goldwater, pitched the idea as a way to fund the construction of the Prescott capitol building, among other projects.

The tickets were priced at $5, which was, at the time, about a day’s pay, so those who bought the tickets had to pool their money.

Promoters planned to raise $60,000, by selling 12,000 tickets. The lottery would pay out $32,000 along with a truly massive (for the time) $10,000 jackpot. They announced that about $3,200 would go toward the building fund.

Of course, the public began to ask where the remaining $28,000 would go.

By May, only 138 tickets were sold, so the June 4 drawing was postponed to August, and some refunds were given to ticketholders.

The drawing was not held in August, and the whole idea quietly died off. The legislature made lotteries illegal and they stayed that way for more than 100 years.

The train that wasn’t:

“Prescott really missed the train when we declined to buy the rail line which came down from Ash Fork to Prescott,” Ruffner said.

The rail line was owned by the Atcheson, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway, and, in the 1980s, when Santa Fe decided it was no longer profitable, the railway offered to sell it.

The plan was “rather complicated, but resulted in the city council (refusing) to cooperate in the plan, which was to be funded by the Trust for Public Land and could have resulted in our selling the tracks for those 22 miles to great financial benefit,” said Elisabeth Ruffner, who has documented the deal (or lack of one). Instead, she said, a private firm bought the line “and made a fortune out of the sales.”

Ruffner also pointed out that the rail line could have been kept and used as a tourist railroad, similar to the Grand Canyon Railway.

She said it might have been a “scenic line tourists would flock to, maybe stopping in Granite Dells to get off and have a picnic as was done in the old days. There was even speculation of hooking up with the main line into Williams and on to the (Grand) Canyon which would have benefited both ‎towns.”

That possibility is long gone now, with the right-of-way sold. You can still hike some of it and think about what a rail line still operating in 2017 might be like.

The Yavapai County Fair move:

In 2001, the Yavapai County Fair was moved from Prescott, where it had been held since 1913, to a larger location 14 miles away: the property of Yavapai Downs, a horse-racing track, on Highway 89A. The racetrack was larger than the Prescott track, and was expected to bring in more (and better) competitors.

But the decision ended up being a disastrous one, because Yavapai Downs went bankrupt, and after that, the bankruptcy trustee wouldn’t allow the fair to be held there.

So, in 2011, there was no full-fledged Yavapai County Fair, although a smaller event was cobbled together that year at the Prescott Valley Event Center. For the next few years, it was “officially” held there and grew a bit each time.

Finally, in 2016, the Fair ended up right back where it left in 2000: on the rodeo grounds in central Prescott.