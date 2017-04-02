Opening Day in Prescott: Prescott Little League’s numbers up from year ago

Temperatures were hovering in the 40s, but the remnants of an early-spring storm had subsided on Saturday morning, offering a window for Prescott Little League to open its 2017 season at Lower Bill Vallely Field.

Under partly cloudy skies, league president Chris Inman announced that 40 teams, from Tee-ball (ages 4-6) to Coach Pitch (ages 6-8) to Minors (ages 9-12) and Majors (ages 9-12) to Challenger, will suit up this year. That’s two more squads than the 38 the league fielded a year ago.

In addition, some 490 players are registered to compete. That’s 50 more children than signed up in 2016. The league’s volunteer board members handled registration and helped teams organize this year.

“We increased this year our in-person registration opportunities,” second-year president Inman said. “We have a great board. Everyone’s volunteers. They all wanted to take on more responsibilities.”

Prescott’s league has seven Majors teams and 11 Coach-Pitch squads, which is one club more per division than last year. Each Majors team has a 12-player roster.

The Minors (12 teams), Tee-ball (eight teams), Juniors (one team, plays other leagues in the district; ages 13-15) and Challenger (one team, practices on Fridays and plays game against the Majors; 23 to 24 special-needs players typically ages 4-18) divisions round out the league’s representation.

Every team has business sponsors, whose banners hang on the outfield fence. Those sponsors keep league costs low and have allowed the league not to raise its player-registration prices in recent years.

Inman introduced the 2017 teams at Lower Vallely Field before the National Anthem and two opening games were played on Saturday.

Prescott Little League, Arizona’s first Little League established in 1950, remains one of several leagues in Arizona’s District 10. The expansive district also includes leagues in Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Verde Valley, Sedona, Bagdad and Wickenburg.

All of Prescott Little League’s regular-season games are played at the adjacent Upper and Lower Vallely fields near Yavapai College’s main campus off Washington Street.

During the season, Sun-up Rotary operates the snack shop behind home plate at Lower Vallely Field for the 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. games Monday through Friday. Minors teams play on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Majors squads play on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Inman, who moved to Prescott 10 years ago, has two sons in the league, including Joshua, 14, and Caleb, 12. Caleb’s True Value team faced Prescott Ortho in one of the Majors’ openers Saturday.

Considering the rain and wind that blew through Prescott on Friday, Lower Vallely Field was in fine shape.

“We’re just grateful for all the support of the community, support of the city, making the field great,” Inman said regarding the City of Prescott’s Parks and Recreation crew.

Valuable lessons

Sun-up Rotary coach Josh Gross, whose 2016 team defeated Prescott Ortho for the league’s Majors title, has coached Little League for 10 years. His son, Cole, 12, plays for him. Josh said Little League teaches lessons to everyone involved.

“We coaches think that we’re out here teaching the kids. But when you boil it all down, the kids are the ones that are teaching the coaches,” Gross said. “We play to win, but we don’t play just to win.”

Eighth-year coach Dan Streeter of the True Value Majors team said he appreciates Prescott Little League for its camaraderie. He grew up playing Little League in Phoenix and San Diego, and he’s friends with old teammates.

“It’s such a well-run, well-organized league,” said Streeter, who has off-the-field friendships with folks in Prescott L.L., too. “Everybody works together really well. Everybody gets along well. Everybody’s here for the same reasons – and that’s to give kids a great experience. The power of Prescott Little League is the number of kids that are involved and the friendships that these guys have.”

Streeter added that six of his 12-year-old players on True Value have been with the team since age 10. His son, Cade, 12, pitches, catches and infields for him. Last year, Streeter coached the league’s 11-year-old All-Stars to a district title and a trip to the state tournament, where they went 2-2.

“These kids go to school together, they play All-Stars together, they play fall ball together. And then they come out to Little League and they get to play against each other,” he said. “What’s fun is the kids running from field to field to see how their friends are doing.”

Chris Barrett, a 1997 Chino Valley High School graduate who pitched for the Cougars, Lamar (Colorado) Community College, Yavapai College and Texas A&M Corpus Christi, coaches Prescott Ortho. His son Lukas, 12, plays pitcher, catcher and shortstop. Ron Barrett, Chris’ father, serves as an assistant coach.

Chris, 38, serves on the league’s board, too, saying “it’s been awesome to promote Little League in Prescott.” He and Streeter are friends who coach Club baseball together. They’re coaching rivals in Prescott Little League’s regular season, but they plan to coach the 12-year-old All-Stars together this summer.

“My wife has been here pretty much her whole life, since she was 6 years old,” Chris added. “I’ve traveled around and been to school in other places, and you can’t get past that small-town Prescott. It’s a great place.”