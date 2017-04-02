Obituary: Shirley Loretta Danis

Shirley Loretta Danis, was born to George Wilfred and Florence Lepage in Waterbury, Connecticut on December 14, 1924.



George was from Acton Vale, Quebec, Canada and Florence from Ansonia, Connecticut. Shirley had 5 siblings, Edna, Bertha, Doris, Marian and George .



Shirley grew up in the Waterbury area of Connecticut where she attended grade school and high school. She was employed in the optics manufacturing field during the war effort.



She married Richard Howard Bergin from Farmington, Connecticut shortly after the end of World War II. Richard and Shirley resided in Avon, Connecticut where they raised 5 children before moving to Prescott, Arizona the summer of 1971.



Shirley enjoyed bowling, camping and rock collecting but most of all sharing her time with her family. In 1981 Richard passed away from natural causes and Shirley remained in Prescott until 1986 when she relocated to Centerville, Idaho to help take care of her father.



While visiting her birth place in 1987 Shirley had a “chance” encounter with an old friend from high school, Leo “Paul” Danis. She learned that “Paul” still carried a photograph of her in his billfold from 40 years ago. By the spring of 1988 Paul and Shirley had married and settled in Emmett, Idaho. Together they would love to play cribbage and cards, camp, fish and arrange for family gatherings where they would fill their house with family friends, love and laughter.



Shirley was widowed in November of 2011 and remained in her home until 2014 where she moved to Sweet, Idaho. In the spring of 2015 Shirley relocated to Grace Assisted Living in Eagle, Idaho. She would spend her days enjoying bingo, exercise, excursions and making friends with all the residents and staff. Shirley will always be remembered as someone who would give to all others before ever thinking about herself! She is survived by children, Joan and Richard Marston of Centerville, Idaho, Richard Bergin II of Burlington, Connecticut, John and Lily Bergin of Skull Valley Arizona, Blaine and Terry Bergin of Sweet, Idaho and Brian Bergin of Fruitland, Idaho; and 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2017 at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the Chapel. Burial will be in the Emmett Cemetery.

Information provided by survivors.