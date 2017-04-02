Obituary: Lois Joan Hepner

Lois Joan Hepner, born July 30, 1936 near Jennings, Kansas, she was the second oldest of six children of Joe and Leona Kaspar. Lois passed away on Mar. 14, 2017. Lois attended all 12 years in Jennings School, graduating in 1954.

Her father Joe Kaspar, who lived in Jennings, Kansas, precedes her in death. She is survived by her husband, Bob Hepner; mother, Leona Kaspar of Hays, Kansas; sisters, Carol Cook, Norma Hahn (Louis), Arlis Koerner (Jim), Joleene Younger (Frank); brother, Allan Kaspar (June), sisters-in-laws, Mary (Jim), Jodee (Max); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members. Lois worked at various jobs before she began college. She attended Fort Hays State University for two years where she met and married Bob.

After two years of college she began her teaching career in a two-teacher rural school in Norton County, Kansas with Bob. They then moved to a four-teacher school near Hays, Kansas where she could teach and continue her education during weekends and summers.

Upon graduating in 1062, they moved near Kansas City, Kansas where they worked for two years. At that time they moved to California where she taught in various schools in the suburbs of Sacramento for 37 years.



Both Lois and Bob retired together in June 2000.

In 1999 Bob and Lois joined All Saints Episcopal Church Sacramento, California where they became active members. In 2007 they moved to Prescott, Arizona and transferred their church membership to Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church and have been very happy. Bob invites family and friends to celebrate Lois’s life during a service on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers it was Lois’ wish for contributions to be made to Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, AZ 86301.

