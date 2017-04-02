Man accused of reckless driving after car clocked at 136 mph

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been charged with reckless driving after police say he drove more than 130 mph in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police say 21-year-old Khalid Rajab of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested late Monday following a brief foot chase.

Troopers saw a Dodge Challenger speeding on Interstate 84 in Manchester, Connecticut.

State police say the trooper stopped chasing when the car accelerated to more than 125 mph.

Authorities say a second trooper in Vernon recorded the car traveling at 136 mph and that the driver had turned off the lights. A third trooper later clocked it at 106 mph.

Rajab also faces charges including operating over 85 mph and driving without a license.

It wasn't immediately clear if Rajab has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.