Immigration status will be ignored, local police say

Prescott Valley Police Chief Bryan Jarrell said Thursday, March 30, that his department will not arrest undocumented residents who haven’t committed another crime.

Jarrell made the announcement because he is concerned that a crime victim or witness who is in the U.S. illegally may not want to report the crime to the police for fear of arrest and deportation.

He wants to reassure victims and witnesses that police will help, not arrest, them.

“If they’re living in my community, and they are not breaking any other laws — they are not stealing, they’re not assaulting people, they’re not robbing anybody, they’re not stealing cars — if they are just living in our community, raising their family, they have nothing to worry about (from PVPD),” Jarrell said.

PVPD spokesman Jerry Ferguson said a recent incident illustrates this issue.

“An undocumented resident was assaulted by other undocumented residents, but it was several days before the victim brought it to the attention of the police department because he was afraid of what law enforcement would do regarding his immigration status,” Ferguson said.

Jarrell said, “If I am going to be focusing on any type of immigration enforcement … before long, this town would be so unsafe, because nobody would be coming forward to report crimes, crime would just run rampant.

“If people aren’t willing to come forward as either victims or witnesses because they’re afraid about what we’re going to do regarding their immigration status, we lose,” he said.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said his agency’s policy is the same; so is Chino Valley’s, said Lt. Vince Schaan of CVPD. Prescott Police spokesman David Fuller confirmed that his department also will not arrest undocumented residents who commit no other crime.

To get this message out to the community, the Prescott Valley Police Department is hosting a Latino town hall meeting on Friday, May 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive in Prescott Valley.

Making presentations will be Jarrell, Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher, a representative of the Mexican Consulate and others.