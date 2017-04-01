Yavapai College softball sweeps Glendale (GALLERY)

Jaydee Boursaw went 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs, Andrea Sotelo added three hits and the No. 10-ranked Yavapai College softball team collected 16 hits in a 16-2 rout over Glendale Community College on a chilly Friday afternoon.

It is the fifth straight win for the Roughriders, which have lost only one game all season (13-1) at Bill Vallely Field in Prescott where they’ve outscored opponents 132-20.

Boursaw said she was seeing the ball well early off the hand of Glendale starting pitcher Celeste Fez, who lasted only two innings after allowing 10 runs on nine hits and three walks.

“The pitcher was slower than we’re used to,” Boursaw said, adding the current winning streak is in response to the club’s 11-3 loss to Phoenix College on March 21, their first at home this year.

“Once we lost that game, it took some pressure off of us,” Boursaw said. “But I feel like we’re back on a roll like we were earlier this season.”

The freshman from Vallejo, California, was part of a seven-run first-inning rally for the Roughriders, hitting a two-run home run to make it 3-0 and Yavapai never looked back.

It was her 21st homer of the season for Boursaw, who leads the ACCAC in home runs and RBIs (67).

Sotelo, who came into Friday’s game leading the conference in hitting (.581), was 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored, while Shayna Ige had a double and two RBIs.

“I took one pitch and was ready to go,” Ige said about tracking Fez’ pitches early in the first inning.

In the circle, Amy Robinson allowed only three hits and struck out two Gaucho batters in three innings pitched.

Kalee Mabray pitched the final two innings for the Roughriders, allowing three hits and one walk while giving up a two-run home run to Alyssa Felix in the fourth inning.

Other standouts offensively for Yavapai included Raelynn Rios, who was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, while Mahina Chong was 1 for 4 and scored two runs.

GAME TWO

In game two of Friday’s twin bill, Kiana Spencer and Santana Parra combined to pitch a no-hitter in an 8-0 win over Glendale.

Spencer, who leads the club with a 1.87 ERA, threw 52 pitches in four innings before Parra took over to close the deal.

Boursaw was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Mercedes Rothwell was 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Chong chipped in with two hits and an RBI.

UP NEXT

Yavapai (35-4, 31-3 ACCAC) continues its season long eight-game home stand by hosting Mesa Community College (13-19, 16-21 ACCAC) on Tuesday, April 4. First pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for noon.

The Roughriders wrap up the home stand Saturday, April 8, by hosting Central Arizona College. The Vaqueros (27-3, 33-6 ACCAC) sit in second place behind Yavapai in the conference.

First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

