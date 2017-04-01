Worship Services: Week of April 1, 2017

PRESCOTT

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua … Shabbat, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1. All are welcome to join for worship, prayers, praise and dance. Congregational Leader Al Rodriguez, delivers the message. Ahava B’ShemYeshua meets at Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road.

All Saints Anglican Church…Services are 10 a.m. Sunday at 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. During Lent, an Evening Prayer Service will be at 6 p.m. each Wednesday, followed by a soup and salad supper. Information: 928-443-5323.

Alliance Bible Church … The 9:30 a.m. Sunday school class continues the SALT series in the book, “My Mind, Will and Emotions.” Pastor John Perry speaks on “Declare a Holy Feast, from the book of Joel, Chapter 1.at 10:30 a.m.

American Lutheran … Pastor Jack Shannon delivers the message, “Copycats” at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 2, Traditional Worship services in the Sanctuary. Pastor Erich Sokoloski delivers the message, “Our God, High Priest and Sacrifice” at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 2. Contemporary Worship services in the Fellowship Hall. Chino Valley Worship Service begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Calvary Chapel of Prescott … Service times are 8 and 10 a.m.

Canyon Bible Church of Prescott … Pastor Andrew Gutierrez delivers the message at the 9 a.m. service at the Ruth Street Theater, Prescott High School, 1050 Ruth Street.

Center for Spiritual Living … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Centerpoint … Services are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Christian Fellowship A/G … Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cornerstone Evangelical Free … Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Discovery Church…10 a.m. Sunday, 4/2, 121 North.Granite St., Prescott. Topic will be: “Don’t Quit What You’re Good At.”

First Church of Christ, Scientist (Christian Science) … The subject of the lesson sermon at the 10 a.m. service Sunday 4/1 is “Unreality” (Psalms 119:33,37).

Genesis Christian Church … Pastor Moteze Deputy delivers the message at 9:30 a.m.

Grace Bible Fellowship … Services are at 10:30 a.m.

Grace North Church … Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation… Grace Burford speaks on “Engaged Buddhism: Integrating Spiritual Development and Social Activism” at the 10 a.m. service Sunday 4/2.

Greater Prescott Area Healing Rooms … Pray for physical healing, emotional healing, spirit, soul and body wholeness, salvation and blessings. Open

6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. No appointment needed. 820 Ainsworth Drive, Suite B.

Hillside Community Church of God … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Liberty Baptist Church … Pastor Mark Hoffer delivers the message at the 10:45 a.m. service. Evening service is at 6 p.m.

Light and Life Free Methodist Church … Community Cafe is 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10 a.m.

Lumen Deo … Services are 10 a.m. with Pastor Jon Wolfinger.

Mile High Fellowship … Services are 9:15 a.m.

Miracle Pointe Church … Services are at 1 p.m. Prayer and Praise is the 2nd and 4th week from 6 to 7 p.m.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship … Pastor Steve Francis delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

Mt. Vernon Church of Christ… Minister Sage Bridges delivers the message, “A Man after God’s Own Heart –Part II” at 10:30 a.m. The message, “Meeting People Where they are” (Acts 17) will be at 6 p.m. Location: 120 N. Mt. Vernon Ave. 4/2

Mystical Spiritualist Church … First Sunday Inspirations are at 1 p.m. Third Sunday Spiritual Healing Light Circle is at 1 p.m.

Prescott Presbyterian Church … Services are at 11 a.m.

Prescott Seventh-day Adventist … Services are at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship… Nicole Romine will speak on “Prescott Indivisible – Uniting Our Community’s Activists” at the 11 a.m. service Sunday, April 2, at 945 Rancho Vista Dr. Romine is one of the founders of Prescott Indivisible. Music will l be provided by Mark Mathewson.

.Prescott United Methodist … “Can These Bones Live?” (Exekiel 37:1-14) is the title of the Reverend Dan Hurlbert’s sermon at 5 p.m. Saturday 4/1, and 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday 4/2. The church is located at 505 W. Gurley St.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church … Saturday Vigil is at 5 p.m. Sunday Masses are at 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spanish Mass is 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Mass is at 7 a.m.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran (Missouri Synod) … Message is “Life in the Spirit” (Romans 8:3-4) at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday 4/2 service. Lenten services at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship … Sam Trommloer is guest speaker at the one service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday 4/2 in the main worship center, 148 S. Marina St. This concludes the Missions Festival.. Location: 148 S. Marina Street

St. George Orthodox Church of Prescott … Services led by Father Jeffrey Frate. Matins service Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Vespers Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by Catechumens. Saturday Vesters at 5:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church … Services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday Healing service is at 10 a.m. The Reverend Pierre-Henry Buisson will deliver the messages.

St. Paul’s Anglican …. Passion Sunday, April 2. Morning prayers at 9:30 a.m. The Reverend George Parrish delivers the message at the 10 a.m. Holy Communion service. Wednesday Holy Communion, 10 a.m.



Temple B’rith Shalom…Torah service 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1. Discussion will be “Vayikra (Leviticus 1:1—5:26).



The Heights … Services are 9, 10:30 and 11:59 a.m., and 5 p.m. and 7:07 p.m. Sunday. Youth program 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. 4/2

The Lord’s Church … Services are 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Quest Church … Service is at the 2:30 p.m.

Westside Christian … Pastor Kevin Miller delivers the message, “You Are the Christ” (John 6:52-71) 4/2

Willow Hills Baptist … Pastor Jesse Liles delivers Part 2 of Lenten Series, “Change My Heart: Change My Heart from Jealousy to Celebrating Others” (1 Corinthians 13:4 and James 4:1-3)) at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, 4/2. Signing for the deaf at both services.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Canyon Bible Chapel … Service times are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

First Southern Baptist Church…Pastor Terrell Eldreth delivers the message, “Passion: The Final Hours in the Life of Jesus” at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 2. Evening service will be presented by Pastor Terrell Eldreth. Deaf interpretation is at the 10:45 a.m. service only. 4/2

Living Faith Church … Services are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Living Waters Church … Services are 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m.

Mile High Worship Center … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Mingus Mountain Church of Christ … Service is at 10:20 a.m.

Prescott Valley United Methodist … Lay Servant Lisa V an Wormer delivers the message, “I Believe” (John 11:1-45) at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. 4/2

St. Germaine Catholic Church … Saturday vigil at 4:30 p.m. Sunday masses at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon in Spanish.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church … Services are at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays.

The Church Next Door … Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS)… Sunday services are 8 a.m. Traditional/Liturgical; 9:15 a.m. Praise in the worship café in Trinity Hall; 10:45 a.m. Contemporary. On April 2 special guest Chaplain Steven Hokana delivers the message.

Word of Truth Baptist Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.

CHINO VALLEY

Beit Torah Jewish Congregation … The topic for Shabbat VaYikra, at 10 a.m. Saturday 4/1 is “Cleansing from Regrets and Guilt.”” (Vaikra (Leviticus) 1:1-5;26, Isaiah 43:21-44:23).

Chino Valley Bible Sabbath Church … Saturday services are 11 a.m.

Chino Valley Community … Pastor Elsie Baley delivers the message, “Powerful Parables” (Matthew 13; Luke 8:1-5; Luke 12:13-21, Matthew 6: 19-24, 13:44-46; and Luke 12:13-21.)

Chino Valley Family Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church… Pastor Michael D. Keffer delivers the message based on Psalms 130 and John 11:1-45.at the 9 and 11 a.m. services Sunday 4/2

Church of Faith … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Pastor Art Barnes.

Hope Lutheran Church… Pastor Tim Henning delivers the message, “God Gives You A New Life through Jesus” (Romans 8:11-19) at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, April 2.

Refiners Fire Country Church … Service is at 10 a.m. at 790 Highway 89. CQ NAME CHANGE

Saving Grace Lutheran Church LCMS … Services are at 10 a.m.

CORDES LAKES

Mt. of Faith Lutheran Church… Service 9 a.m., fellowship 10 a.m., Bible Study/Sunday school, 10:30 a.m., 20135 E. Stagecoach Trail.

DEWEY

Dewey Faith Assembly … Pastor Wendell Clark delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Faith United Community … The Rev. Diane S. Thomas delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

MAYER

Mayer Community Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Wuthrich.

KIRKLAND

Faith Christian Fellowship … Service is at the 10 a.m.