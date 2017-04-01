Why do people curse? The line between decency and honesty

See Related Column Proud of the grandmother who spoke up to cursing teens

Rhett Butler isn’t the only debonair gentleman known to execute an unforgettable expletive.

The late President Lyndon B. Johnson was known to be quite crass. But it was seemingly more sophisticated, polished predecessor, John F. Kennedy, known as an eloquent orator, who was quick to erupt with expletives to illustrate his sentiments about both private and public matters.

Military leaders, comedians of all eras, iconic literary characters like Butler from the Margaret Mitchell novel, “Gone With the Wind,” and most any parent or teenager, have likely colored the air blue with use of four-letter words grandmothers would say weren’t for polite company.

So what is it about such utterances that make them a go-to choice even for the esteemed of a community?

“I’m relatively articulate, and I can choose other words … but sometimes swearing is a means of emphasis … I want (his audience) to really know what I’m thinking,” admitted Prescott non-profit leader Paul Mitchell, executive director of the Coalition for Compassion and Justice.

Research into swearing suggests that not only is it common in all walks of life, by the young and the elder, but those who succumb to the temptation are not people of low intelligence. Most swearers actually have broad vocabularies.

They swear with intent to evoke an audience reaction, even if that is outrage.

“Swear words effectively stir up strong emotions and grab our attention,” according to a report in the Harvard Science Review.

Or sometimes a spontaneously spoken swear is a physical or emotional release, spilling forth out of anger, frustration, even danger, researchers said.

Prior to becoming an educator, Prescott Unified Schools Superintendent Joe Howard was part of a seven-member Alaskan crab fishing crew daring death-defying conditions on the Bering Sea.

He is the first to acknowledge some of the choice vocabulary on board that ship is nothing he would repeat in front of a classroom of students, or at a meeting with teachers and community members.

“We have to set great expectations for our kids. So that means we need to be darn near perfect when we stand up in front of our kids,” Howard said. “We need to model the highest values of the community. We’ve got to be above all the expectations.”

But on a “Deadliest Catch” type mission?

“If a 1,000-pound crab post is about to hit someone in the head, you might add some color to ‘Get Out of the Way.’ “Howard said.

Launch Pad Teen Center Executive Director Courtney Osterfelt said the center prides itself on being a safe haven where all who come are treated with respect. Inappropriate language can defeat that effort, she said. Rather than chide a teen for swearing, Osterfelt reminds them a handful of four-letter words aren’t going to best convey what they are feeling. She suggests they get more creative with “the more than a million other words that we have to choose from.”

Salty language that might be suitable in a coffee kletch with a bunch of buddies, or relied on to build some camaraderie in private conversation, is likely not going to be OK at school, church, or in certain communal settings, Mitchell noted.

As the head of the local homeless shelter, Mitchell said many of the regular guests prefer a no-swearing environment, and they work to enforce those rules. He said he is more likely to be an offender than many of their guests or other staff members.

So, if you want to swear, but don’t want to run afoul of those who may be offended, you night need to find a new cache of swear words.

Here’s a thought: a “swear” from the 1999 romantic comedy, “Notting Hill.”

“Whoopsie daisy!”

