Prescott boys, girls track win home tri-meet (GALLERY)

Prescott’s boys and girls track and field teams ran away with victories in their home meet Wednesday afternoon at Bill Shepard Field.

The Badgers’ boys registered 97 points, far ahead of second-place Cactus (51 points) and third-place Chino Valley (25 points).

Meanwhile, Prescott’s girls also cruised, tallying 107 points to second-place Chino Valley’s 70 points, third-place Cactus’ 59 points and fourth-place Mingus Mountain’s eight points.

What follows is a breakdown for Prescott’s individual winners, categorized by event. Each victor earned six points for his or her team.

BOYS

• 4x800m: Prescott’s relay team finished the race in 10 minutes and 15 seconds.

• 110m hurdles: Colton Amos crossed the finish line in 17.04 seconds.

• 100m: Arthur McCracken ran across the finish line in 10.75 seconds.

• 4x100m: The Badgers’ relay team posted a time of 46.22 seconds.

• 400m: Ryan Peach took the race in 54.94 seconds.

• 300m hurdles: David Pearce bested the competition with a 42.44-second time.

• 200m: A.J. McCracken crossed the finish line in 22.56 seconds.

• Pole vault: Corey Cline cleared 11 feet.

• Triple jump: Paxton Henry made a leap of 42’ 9”.

• Shot put: Kaiser Anderson made a toss of 41’ 4.5”.

• Discus: Cade Parker notched a throw of 148’ 2”.

GIRLS

• 4x800m: The Badgers’ relay team posted a time of 13 minutes and 45 seconds.

• 100m hurdles: Makennah Mills cruised across the finish line in 17.18 seconds.

• 800m: Mills crossed the finish line in 2:28.64.

• High jump: Katherine Seigler recorded a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches.

• Pole vault: Sarah Nguyen notched an 8-foot leap.

• Long jump: Paige Campbell completed a jump of 14’ 11”.

• Triple jump: Alisha Pestana made a jump of 30’ 7”.

• Discus: Brittany Resendez’s toss went 95’ 5”.

• Shot put: Resendez had the best throw of 33’ 2”.

CHINO VALLEY

Chino Valley’s girls’ track and field team placed second out of four squads and its boys took third out of three teams Wednesday at Prescott High School.

What follows is a breakdown of the individual winners for the Cougars at the meet. Each victor garnered six points for his or her team.

GIRLS

• 100m: Katie Farnsworth crossed the finish line in 12.72 seconds.

• 4x100m: Chino Valley’s relay team posted a time of 51.84 seconds.

• 400m: Mya Pullins made it across the finish line in 1:03.09.

• 200m: Farnsworth ran across the finish line in 27.15 seconds.

• 4x400m: Chino Valley’s relay team registered a time of 4:15.28.

BOYS

• 4x400m relay: The Cougars’ team crossed the finish line in 3 minutes and 47.8 seconds.

UP NEXT

Prescott and Chino Valley competed in the Scottsdale Distance Classic on Friday. Results were not immediately available at press time.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or via email at dcook@prescottaz.com.