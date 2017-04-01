Key downtown parking lot work to begin soon

The cramped spaces, icy walkways, and untidy dumpsters in the parking lot behind Bashford Courts should all be a thing of the past by fall 2017.

To get there, however, downtown shoppers and employees will face several months of construction disruption throughout the spring and summer.

First up will be utility work on electrical and gas lines – expected to begin in the coming weeks and continue throughout April, May, and part of June. Then, the main construction on the lot is scheduled to begin after the July 4 holiday, and run for nearly 90 days.

During that time, users of the lot between Montezuma and Cortez streets will deal with construction impacts that will range from partial short-term impacts to parking spaces to full lot closure during the main construction phase.

About a dozen people turned out Wednesday evening, March 29, for a public open house on the overhaul, which has been in the works for months and is estimated at a cost of $800,000.

For several of the people in attendance, the city’s unveiling of the final design was good news.

“I’m thrilled,” Kendall Jaspers, director of the Prescott Downtown Partnership, said after reviewing the plans. “When we saw the first rendering, there was a fair impact to the number of parking spaces.”

Steve Orosz, program development manager for the Prescott Public Works Department, noted that the newly adjusted plans will maintain the number of spaces at about 43.

The lot will be converted from the existing angled parking to perpendicular spaces, which take up less space, Orosz said. And in place of the multiple one-way aisles, the lot will be reworked to have two two-way aisles – changes that are expected to reduce the lot’s cramped driving conditions.

Initially, Jaspers said downtown businesses were told that the lot improvements would result in the loss of about eight spaces, which would have represented a significant percentage of the crucial downtown spaces.

“These guys really tried hard to have minimum impacts; they listened,” Jaspers said of city staff and design consultants. “They addressed pretty much all of our concerns.”

Orosz noted that the work would start with Arizona Public Service (APS) cleaning up some of the overhead electrical lines. While the lines still will be above-ground, he said they will be more consolidated on three main poles.

The utility work will set the stage for the city’s project, which will include improving drainage, reworking the trash-dumpster area along the alleyways, paving the surface, and installing landscaping.

Local water advocate Leslie Hoy had questions for city officials about how the water that drains off the nearby roofs will be handled.

The runoff water has been a problem – especially during the winter, when it drains onto the pavement and then freezes in the shady lot.

Hoy asked whether the water would run onto the streets, where it could pick up pollutants before heading toward Granite Creek. “The creeks are already impaired,” she said.

Orosz responded that the plans involve directing the runoff water from roof drains into an underground piping system, where it will be routed to rock and landscaped areas that will filter out pollutants.

The areas will contain “soils that are designed to pull out contaminants, and that will act as a filter,” he said, adding that water ultimately would head down the drainage system along Montezuma Street, before getting to the creek.

Hoy also had questions about whether the runoff water could be stored and then used to irrigate the lawn at the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza across the street, but Orosz maintained, “The ability to store that much water and pump it someplace else isn’t that feasible.”

Other questions from the crowd focused on the traffic impacts during the construction, as well as the access for trucks making deliveries to the nearby bars and restaurants. Orosz said the contractors would work with the businesses to ensure access for deliveries. “The alleys are still going to be passable,” he said.

The project, which is one of the city’s ongoing downtown intersection/parking lot improvements, is being done, in part, to bring the lot up to current standards, Orosz said. For instance, the renovated lot will include handicap-accessible spaces that meet federal requirements, as well as trash compactors in place of the existing dumpsters.