Column: Beware of Internet rental scams

As a real estate professional for the past 15 years in the Prescott area (the owner and broker of Windermere Real Estate), it saddens me to see Internet Rental Scams steal hard earned money away from the present and future residents of the Prescott Area.

This is one of many Internet scams still in play on the Internet, and this one continues to haunt our area. This is a warning about these scams.

The way the scams work is criminals out there on the Internet will copy information that Real Estate Brokers and REALTORS post on Craigslist, REALTOR.com, Zillow, etc, about legitimate properties FOR SALE or FOR RENT. It doesn’t matter - they just look for properties in good areas with attractive pictures.

The criminals will take that information and post it on their own account, as a property FOR RENT, but offer a significantly reduced priced and better offer, like ‘includes all utilities’. They make it seem like an offer too good to be true. And it is.

But unsuspecting potential renters, often out of town, see the ad, respond, and upon request, forward a completed rental application and a deposit to the criminal in exchange for a signed lease. The signature on the lease is forged by the criminal in the name of the property owner (whose name is easily determinable via public records).

Most times the prospective renters never visit the actual property. We have seen cases where relatives drive by the rental, check it out, but still do not meet with the owner or a representative.

• The lease and the rental are a fraud.

• The check goes to the criminal

• The renters come to town and show up at the property, only to find out they have no lease and have lost the amount of the deposit.

How can this be prevented?

If you are looking for a rental, as in most cases, the lesson here is BUYER BEWARE. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.



Here are warning signs that the rental listing may be a fraud;

• The rental amount is much lower than others in the area.

• The person advertising the rental is not in the area

• Requests that the prospect renters send a check or money order or wire funds through MoneyGram, Green Dot MoneyPak or Western Union.

• Requests for personal and/or financial information in the rental application and a deposit prior to seeing the property.

• Similar wording from the ad posted for other properties. Just take some of the wording and ‘google it’ to see if it shows up on other sites.

• Typos, grammatical errors and improper wording or context in the ad or during discussion.

My recommendation:

Never send money to a person you have never met for a property you have never seen.

If you can’t meet the owner or a representative in person, see the rental, and sign a lease before you pay, keep looking. If you can’t visit a potential rental yourself, ask someone you trust to go and confirm that it’s for rent, and that it is what was advertised. Make sure you can go into the property. Do a search on the owner and listing. If you find the same ad listed under a different name, that’s a clue it may be a scam. If you only find one listing for the rental, that as well is a clue it may be a scam. If there are no signs that the property is for rent, or you have any concerns, please call a local Rental Agency or a Real Estate company. We will be happy to assist you.

For more information, please visit the Federal Trade Commission Consumer Alert webpage on Rental Listing Scams at ​http://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0079-rental-listing-scams

If you own a property that is the subject of an internet scam, meaning people are showing up unannounced to see the property or believe they have rented the property, I recommend

Call your local police department immediately and report the fraudulent listing. Put a sign on your door or window that says something to this effect: ‘This property is NOT AVAILABLE FOR RENT. If you saw it online, that was a fraudulent listing. Report the poster to the police’. Go to where the fraudulent listing was found online (many times it is Craigslist), find your listing under Rentals, and report the listing as SPAM/FRAUDULENT. We have found it takes 3 times at least to report it before it is removed.

Bottom Line : Be careful. ​If you find yourself the target of a rental scam, report it to your local law enforcement agency and to the FTC, and contact the website where the fraudulent ad was located.

Ed Pattermann is owner and designated broker of Windermere Real Estate.