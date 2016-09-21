Sky Harbor: Flight delays possible while runway is closed

PHOENIX (AP) — Sky Harbor International Airport officials say flight delays are possible when the Phoenix airport takes one of its three runways out of service for a month for several construction and maintenance projects.

Airport officials say arrival and departure delays of up to 30 minutes are possible during the peak travel times of 7:30-10 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. while the north runway is closed Oct. 6-Nov. 6.

Officials say several types of maintenance work on the runway will be conducted while concrete is removed to allow installation of a new power supply system between Terminal 3 and an electrical substation north of the airport.

Air traffic will be concentrated on the two south runways during closure of the north runway.