Prescott and Verde Valley firefighters receive critical training at Arizona State Fire School thanks to scholarships from APS and others

Firefighters from Clarkdale, Cottonwood, Dewey, Jerome, Mayer, Prescott and Rim Rock recently took part in the 43rd Annual Arizona State Fire School.

The four-day fire training school, hosted by the Mesa Fire Department, took place September 7-11 at departments across the Valley-Metro area. Overall skills training, fire prevention and investigation techniques and fire leadership are the main focus of the annual fire school curriculum. Courses included confined space rescue, vehicle stabilization and patient extrication, emergency vehicle driving and basic firefighter survival.

Arizona Public Service (APS) provided $25,000 in scholarships to 100 volunteer and rural firefighters across the state helping those departments receive invaluable resources and training that would not be available to them otherwise.

Additional donations brought the total number of scholarships to 360. It is estimated that over 2 million Arizonans are protected by volunteer or combination departments. These departments are mainly in rural or semi-rural areas where residents and structures are spread over a wide range of terrain and territory.