Obituary: James Edward More

James Edward More, age 91, of Prescott, Arizona passed with peace and grace on September 17, 2016. James was dearly loved by his daughter, Altha Cline and son, Tim More and extended family. He will always be remembered as a loving father and grandfather, whose greatest passion was encouraging and loving others. He leaves our families rich in memories.

James was born in 1924 in Denver, Colorado. He graduated from North Denver High School and proudly joined the Navy in 1944. He was a member of the Naval Construction Battalion, more commonly know as The Seabees. He served two years in the Central Pacific and was discharged in February of 1946.

He married Harriett Lowe and they happily raised a daughter and son in Sheridan, Wyoming. As a new husband and father, James spent his career as an insurance and real estate agent. After 14 years, he attended the University of Wyoming where he received his B.A. in History and then went onto the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia where he received his Masters in Theology. He then spent the next 30 years serving various parishes as an Episcopal priest in Wyoming, Arizona and Idaho. He loved the Lord, golf, the Denver Broncos, WWII books, a nice glass of wine and his grandkids and great grandchildren. He was very happy to spend the last four years in Prescott, Arizona with his daughter Altha Cline and her family. James is survived by his daughter; son; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, September 23, 2016 at the American Lutheran Church at 2:00 p.m. in Prescott, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, please purchase a book for your local library in large print!

Information provided by survivors.