This very special day can go by different names, but in the end what it means for a child is that they have a forever home. A permanent home.

Every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, there are over 300 National Adoption Day Events around the country. Yavapai County has added another day in May so children do not have to wait until November every year to have their adoption be on special day with other children being adopted.



This past May 20 was National Adoption Day in Yavapai County. Yavapai Toy Makers donated handcrafted wooden toys for this special event. They are a nonprofit organization who makes sure these special toys are going to children who are ill through no fault of their own and to children in crisis. Adoption Day is the end of a journey in foster care, and in some of these cases, a very long journey.

Yavapai Toy Makers would like to thank every one of its toymakers who help make a child’s day a little brighter. Please consider checking out its website at www.yavapaitoymakers.org and follow them on Facebook.