Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital expands

About 15 to 20 new jobs were created from the recent Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital’s expansion. The hospital now has additional beds and an enlarged gym and treatment area at its Windsong Drive facility in Prescott Valley.

The expansion occurs as the hospital celebrates its 10th anniversary serving patients in northern Arizona.

With this expansion, the hospital, that over its 10-years of patient care has treated 12,000 men and women, will have 44 beds. The project enlarged the therapy gym and treatment areas from 6,000 to 9,000 square feet and added some administrative office space.

“This is an exciting time for us as our expansion overlaps with our 10-year anniversary,” says Judy Baum, CEO of Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital. “We’re celebrating our decade of care to the community while we consistently look for better ways to serve our patients. Our expansion is an example of our dedication to this. We’re making our facility additions in response to a growing need that has occurred in our community.”

The hospital provides specialized rehabilitative care through its inpatient, outpatient and home health services. It treats patients recovering from disabilities caused by injuries or illnesses, such as strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and orthopedic injuries. It also provides intensive rehabilitation services for individuals living with neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease and those needing specialized care following cardiac surgery.

The expansion is expected to increase the number of patients from 1,400 each year to 1,600.

For more information about the hospital call 928-758-8800.