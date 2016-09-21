Letter: Mexico/U.S.A wall?

EDITOR:
I paraphrase General G. Patton; “Fixed fortifications are monuments to the stupidity of man.” I preface my thoughts by adding that I am an extensively traveled Regulatory Compliance Auditor, (Retired). I have met socially and dined in the homes of families from Asia to Europe of diverse culture on many occasions and was able to share opinion and philosophy.
Examples of Walled
Strategy: Berlin Wall; [East German Guards Crossing sides and economical chaos for decades].
Maginot Line in France; [Welcome Blitzkrieg]
Mussolini’s Fence in North Africa; [Failed show of force for the AXIS]
Hadrian’s Wall in Great Britain; [Celts do not speak Latin]
Korean DMZ; [Patrol fatalities annually]
Great Wall of China; [Hello Barbarians and tribal dynasties]
Mexico/US Border Wall; [10-foot ladder and 10-foot rope gets six people over with 40 pounds of drugs in 10 minutes.]
I suggest an alternative strategy; remove the wall; bring home our military from the Middle East to calmly “walk a beat” along the border.
A “cop on the beat” has always been proven to be not only a deterrent to objectionable behavior but has also had a communal aspect that is rare anymore. Less PTSD I should imagine.
We can no longer effectively police a world where tribal and regional warfare has been transpiring for thousands of years. There is not even word for Democracy in most languages. We have rattled our sword with no point and bankrupt our economy throwing money at perceived governments that can ally with us. The oil is not that precious anymore.
Robert R. Bokelman
Prescott
Comments
NOTRepublican 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Look up the annual Border Patrol budget. You'll be surprised.
SEDONA928 55 minutes ago
The wall is obsolete. Now we have drones which may be used to spot and track illegal border crossings (with exact GPS location), until border police close in.
The other strategy is to fine or prosecute American employers who hire undocumented workers. The question is: Will Americans do the labor-intensive jobs that immigrants will happily do for $10/hour? From what I've seen, the answer is, "No way!"
Rcadya 17 minutes ago
The Donald is just playing to his uneducated, gullible, scared base. And few if any Mexicans have crossed over to the US in the last several years. A wall is simply impossible. Logistically and realistically. And as this letter points out - they have never and will never work.
AlanWhitney 10 minutes ago
Great.
Tear down your back yard fence, and leave your doors open...
Terry 9 minutes ago
Mexico is building a wall at it's southern border. The UK is building a wall in Calais, France. Norway is building a fence. Hungary has already built 2 fences. Bulgaria is building a fence. Austria is building a fence.
Sounds to me fences have a serious purpose, they must work !!!