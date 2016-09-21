Letter: Mexico/U.S.A wall?

EDITOR:

I paraphrase General G. Patton; “Fixed fortifications are monuments to the stupidity of man.” I preface my thoughts by adding that I am an extensively traveled Regulatory Compliance Auditor, (Retired). I have met socially and dined in the homes of families from Asia to Europe of diverse culture on many occasions and was able to share opinion and philosophy.

Examples of Walled

Strategy: Berlin Wall; [East German Guards Crossing sides and economical chaos for decades].

Maginot Line in France; [Welcome Blitzkrieg]

Mussolini’s Fence in North Africa; [Failed show of force for the AXIS]

Hadrian’s Wall in Great Britain; [Celts do not speak Latin]

Korean DMZ; [Patrol fatalities annually]

Great Wall of China; [Hello Barbarians and tribal dynasties]

Mexico/US Border Wall; [10-foot ladder and 10-foot rope gets six people over with 40 pounds of drugs in 10 minutes.]

I suggest an alternative strategy; remove the wall; bring home our military from the Middle East to calmly “walk a beat” along the border.

A “cop on the beat” has always been proven to be not only a deterrent to objectionable behavior but has also had a communal aspect that is rare anymore. Less PTSD I should imagine.

We can no longer effectively police a world where tribal and regional warfare has been transpiring for thousands of years. There is not even word for Democracy in most languages. We have rattled our sword with no point and bankrupt our economy throwing money at perceived governments that can ally with us. The oil is not that precious anymore.

Robert R. Bokelman

Prescott