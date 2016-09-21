Letter: Hospital recognition

Editor:

I recently had the pleasure (?) of having to undergo a quadruple bypass heart surgery at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott. We, as a community, are very fortunate to live in an area with some of the top cardiac surgeons in the country on their staff available to us and our loved ones. I owe my life to God and those doctors and their respective teams for their expertise and professionalism.

The medical professionals in ICU and PCU as well in the rehab center were top notch and deserve all the praise one can send their way. They assisted in my recovery so that I could return home in a timely manner. Thank you one and all.

Tom Rosener

Chino Valley