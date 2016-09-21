Letter: Hospital recognition

Editor:
I recently had the pleasure (?) of having to undergo a quadruple bypass heart surgery at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott. We, as a community, are very fortunate to live in an area with some of the top cardiac surgeons in the country on their staff available to us and our loved ones. I owe my life to God and those doctors and their respective teams for their expertise and professionalism.
The medical professionals in ICU and PCU as well in the rehab center were top notch and deserve all the praise one can send their way. They assisted in my recovery so that I could return home in a timely manner. Thank you one and all.
Tom Rosener
Chino Valley
Comments
dwanebergamini 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
Glad to see that you're doing better since you hospital visit. Too bad our " Outstanding" hospital doesn't think that children's care is as important as you're heart condition. Our daughter fell from playground equipment and had a compound fracture in her arm, where the broken bone punctured through the skin. At approximately 8:00 p.m, we took her to the E.R. At our "Outstanding" hospital to be told that.none of the pediatricians were on staff that late and none would " like" to be bothered at such a late time. And we would need to take her to Phoenix Childrens hospital. After two wasted hours of pain, we took her to Phoenix where she DID receive "Outstanding" care. I guess if you have heart problems. Our local hospital is the place for you. If you have an injured child, don't put that child through more suffering, drive straight to Phoenix!
Rcadya 21 minutes ago
YRMC has a fair reputation for heart related matters. But if your problem falls elsewhere, like if you have a stroke or brain trauma, you better head by helicopter to Phoenix. And better hope you have Medicare and great back-up insurance (your helicopter ride will be over $20,000!). How often do you read here of patients being sent to Flagstaff or St. Joseph's and Banner in Phoenix. YRMC is not staffed to handle complex situations. Odd that our local hospital can build a second hospital in PV, but is not able or prone to do what it takes to be rated a trauma hospital.
pvtom 5 minutes ago
Tom Steele This surgery is very common today and as others are saying YRMC is very limited in many skilled areas and you should seek a second opinion down in Maricopa county. I have heard too many first hand accounts of poor treatment to suit me.