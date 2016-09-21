HUSD receives Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant

Humboldt Unified School District Special Services recently received a $3,000 youth literacy grant from The Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
The grant is part of $4.5 million in youth literacy grants awarded to approximately 1,000 organizations across the 43 states that Dollar General serves. Given at the beginning of the academic school year, these grants are aimed at supporting teachers, schools and organizations with resources to strengthen and enhance literacy instruction.
“By awarding these grants, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation is committed to making a meaningful impact in our local communities,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer.
