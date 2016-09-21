Homeless Veteran Stand Down starts Friday

Photo by Matt Hinshaw.
PRESCOTT – The Homeless Veteran Stand Down in the Frontier Village on Highway 69 organized through the U.S. VETS Initiative is scheduled for Sept. 23 beginning at 9 a.m. and it continues through 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Part of this year’s lineup of services for homeless veterans will be a Veterans Court to assist those with pending criminal matters before either the Superior Court or the city court by having their cases reviewed and adjudicated through this process. The court sessions will be held on Saturday in a vacant building next door to the main Stand Down event.
Presiding Superior Court Judge David L. Mackey will preside over any Superior Court matters and city magistrate and the presiding Yavapai County Justice of the Peace Arthur Markham will be in charge of the more minor criminal offenses. These judges may be assisted by other volunteer justices, as well as other court personnel, including state prosecutors and public defenders and members from the Yavapai County Adult Probation Department.
Any veteran wishing to participate in the Vet Court needs to make contact with the organizers as soon as possible so that the court personnel have all appropriate records to assist with those cases.
The Stand Down is a chance for homeless veterans to have what might be referred to as one-stop shopping for a variety of social services, with the key focus to be assisting with housing options, said U.S. VETS Initiative Operations Manager and the Stand Down organizer Skye Biasetti. Transportation to the event will be provided from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from such places as the Prescott United Methodist Church on West Gurley Street, Granite Creek Park, and the local VA off Highway 89.
The local VA personnel as well as other veteran-service organizations and a variety of non-profit organizations that work with the homeless will have booths where individuals can get immediate help. Biasetti said her agency and some others have some rapid rehousing funds that will enable them to assist veterans with rental assistance.
The Stand Down is intended to offer these men and women “everything a person would need, ideally, to break down barriers to getting housing, even housing people on the spot if we can.”
All attendees are treated to a full lunch on both days; showers and bathrooms as well as such practical things as haircuts, chiropractic services, winter care packages that include backpacks, coats and boots, as well as pet care. All of the participating agency leaders and volunteers will be there to steer people toward services they might not know exist, or just engage people in conversation so they know that there are people eager to help them on their journey.
For more information about how to participate in this event, contact Stand Down organizer and U.S. VETS Initiative Operations Manager Skye Biasetti at 928-583-7679 or Fax application materials to the office at 928-778-0690.
PrescottNative69 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Wow, I'm sure there are more than a few hard working poor folks who would like to have a day full of those kinds of services. Or have special treatment of their criminal matters, etc etc These are just plain old homeless vagrants who just happened to have been in the military at some point in their past. Probably because they had no better job option to start with. I would LOVE to see normal working class people have all this attention heaped on them. No help for a family with both parents working 2 jobs, but these guys get all kinds of help most of them waste anyway. RIDICULOUS. And let the flag waving begin. I doubt this comment will even make it into the article.
And THANK YOU RolandS, another voice of reality. Absolutely correct. But it's a popular political thing to further baby them.
Wildwesternman 36 minutes ago
I'm a vet, enlisted in 1970 to serve my country because in my world it was expected & the right thing to do. But I've worked all my life never taking charity from any government agency. I served with many men I wouldn't allow in my home, but served with a few who were damned good Americans. My Uncles great Uncles, my father step father brother & sister served as well, all the way back to The Boone Country Rangers as far as we could track were veterans, even vets on both sides of the Federal vs States War. I never give money to panhandlers and find them an embarrassment when they use the word Veteran to get people to support their freeloading ways. Just because a man was in the military doesn't mean he's a hero or even a decent human being, in my generation in most cases it means they were drafted into service and not worth a tinkers damn. If a man can't support himself then he's not much of a man no matter what he's done for military service before. I'm also a disabled vet but haven't been to the VA since the year I got out. The only people I've known who use the VA are mostly those who rely on VA checks to survive. But all of them are no different than you find in any other segment of society, some good and some bad, some deserving of your respect and admiration and some deserving nothing but pity.
RolandS 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
Numerous studies dating from 1979 on the issue of Veteran standards of living conclude veterans are generally marginally skilled individuals to begin with. Many veterans had few options in the open market hence by default joined the military for its benefit plans. The John Hopkins study concludes a significant percentage of veterans would have ended up on the streets except for the few years they were housed, fed and cared for while in uniform.
Rcadya 48 minutes ago
True. I always wondered about the generally sad state of so many veterans on our streets in Prescott. The fact that for many years now there has been no draft -
Rcadya 40 minutes ago
All true. One sees more and more homeless veterans begging on our streets in Prescott. Maybe as you say this is at least in part the result of the quality of many of those who have joined the services since the draft ended. Problems going in ... probably worse on coming out.
pvtom 21 minutes ago
Tom Steele We have an area problem with people begging at shopping areas even approaching us in parking lots for $20 for gas money ect. When is The Daily Courier going to pick up the opportunity to bring charity's and churches and police together to work one on one for ALL these people? There is a different story for each of these people and it should be heard and dealt with.