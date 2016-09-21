Grants awarded to local women

Chapter FE, P.E.O. Sisterhood, Prescott, AZ is so very proud of our three current local grant recipients in the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education (PCE).

Ashley Jordan, Michelle Richardson and Pamela Wagner will be receiving assistance with their education expenses as they pursue their education and career goals.

This program, established in 1973, is a grant program providing financial assistance to women whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to resume studies due to changing demands in their lives. They must have a need for financial assistance with their educational expenses to improve their marketable skills.

Each P.E.O. Chapter has its own fund raising projects that finance the various P.E.O. Grants and Scholarships. Chapter FE in Prescott is becoming well known in Yavapai County for its fund raising events at their sales of new and gently used purses and handbags. Purse donations are gratefully accepted. You can find their sales at the Last Minute Stocking Stuffer Bazaar in December and at the Congregational Church on Gurley Street in May.

Chapter FE is so very happy this year to see grants going to these three lovely local ladies.

For more information about P.E.O. philanthropy projects - please email peoazfe@gmail.com