Frances Arlene Placencia

Frances A Placencia, age 57 passed away September 13, 2016 in Prescott Arizona. She was born in Amarillo, Texas June 22, 1959.
Services will be Wednesday September 21, 5pm at Prescott Adventist Church located at 2980 Willow Creek Rd.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
