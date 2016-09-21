Editorial: Dumbing down our drivers

If you were from another planet and just watched our TV car commercials, you’d think we were a bunch of incapable twits.
For those who can’t master parallel parking, there’s a car that will do that for you. If not paying attention to the road in front of you is a bad habit, there’s a car that will brake for you.
And, if you really hate the whole driving experience, there’s a new generation of vehicles being tested to drive for you.
We need laws in this state (like a texting ban) that will punish you for not paying attention, not vehicles that make it easier for you to daydream on your phone.
Whenever I see the “self-braking” vehicle commercial, I picture a teenage driver behind the wheel, reaching for the phone because, well, the car will handle any obstacles in their way.
The federal government recently provided a 112-page document of guidelines for self-driving car manufacturers to follow so this technology can be marketed without supposedly causing safety issues.
“The guidelines from the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration don’t tell companies specifically how to get to an autonomous car that can safely carry people down the road, leaving a lot to interpretation. But they tell companies to explain how they’ll comply with a 15-point safety assessment before they roll out the cars. And the guidelines also make clear that NHTSA will force recalls if software doesn’t perform as it should. The agency, for the first time in its history, may even seek authority from Congress to approve technology before it goes on the road,” according to an Associated Press story.
Did you catch that really important phrase in that quote? “... if software doesn’t perform as it should.” We are trusting computer technology to run this vehicle and interpret everything around it correctly. I’m sure it’s totally safe because computers never freeze, hiccup or get a virus, right? Believe me, if my car relied on my wonky laptop to drive it, I would have died in a fiery crash long ago.
According to AP, “Among other things, the safety assessment asks automakers to document how the car detects and avoids objects and pedestrians, how the car is protected against cyberattacks and what sort of backup system is in place in case the computers fail.”
Do you realize what happens when a system fails? Someone may die. Or at the very least, your vehicle will be hit by an autonomous vehicle and now you have the fallout of an accident to deal with.
Google is currently testing these vehicles in the Phoenix area, so chances are we’ll see them around here sometime in the near future.
No doubt some drivers could benefit from a car driving itself, without road rage to worry about. However, is this technology so necessary we are willing to give up controlling our own vehicles? Not to mention the worry we will have that the car heading toward us is autonomous and something is about to fail in its computer brain.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
UponReflection 50 minutes ago
Dumbed-down our drivers? We have dumbed-down most of the population. Public education, in the last 40-50 years has become a propaganda mill, not institutions of learning. How do I know? I have seen it first hand. Wake up!
HoratioRosen 44 minutes ago
Perhaps you are correct Robin. But these self-driving cars couldn't possibly be any worse than some of the elderly drivers on our streets right now.
Rcadya 32 minutes ago
More foolish conspiracy and ignorant sterotyping. Generally age - at least before 80 - has little or nothing to do with ones' ability to drive safely. Some should not be behind the wheeI at 50 - other are fine 80 or so. I am more afraid of the attitude and driving practices of 20 year old macho dudes in pick up trucks, and the wannabe race car drivers in the tricked up lowered Hondas with huge tail pipes zooming about in Prescott.
pvtom 13 minutes ago
Elderly drivers? How about just "bad" drivers. Just as many young girls are speeding and following too close and causing accidents as any other group.
SEDONA928 40 minutes ago
Imagine what folks were saying when the first automobiles shared the roads with the horse-drawn carriages. Or when the first airline took flight.
It's frightening to live in an innovative nation during a technological revolution. (And who will employ all those Uber and Lyft drivers?)
Perhaps this is a good time to discuss industry regulations?
pvtom 9 minutes ago
Tom Steele The cell phone manufactures and air time providers could "fix" these distractions tomorrow if they wanted to. passing another law is just going to be another "charge" after an accident has occurred. Just another "feel good"but non effective deterrent.