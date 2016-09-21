Jump to content
Editorial cartoon: Sept. 21, 2016
NOTRepublican 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
It's a disservice to our Country to have the media, all media, 'blow up' situations like this. Overall serious crime is down in our Country compared to the 1990's. Unfortunately, Comrade Drumpf, the seriously mental ill Drumpf, only wants to flame the unfounded fears of his white voters, aka, The Deplorables. Coupled with old white people's fear of being 'left behind', their 1950's misogyny towards women, their nostalgia for bigotry, their beliefs in racism, their beliefs in the poor should be poor. Overall, Comrade Drumpf's Manchurian Minions have awakened, best keep the guns under lock and key.
AlanWhitney 16 minutes ago
Hard hitting! Profound! Irrefutable!
INSANE!
leeradu 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
TRUMP Has ZERO "Experience" in Our Nation's Defense, or Any elementary understand of HOW Government does, should or Can legally WORK while Still preserving American's personal Liberties. Trump's ignorance empowered IS Dangerous. ALL he ever does is render uneducated Opinions, HE pronounces as Bold, New Tactics completely unaware Our Government has already been using 99% of What Donald "Sells" as "His NEW Ideas". Trump can't even be truthful about What he witnessed on 9/11.
AlanWhitney 15 minutes ago
Panicking?
BouncingBetty 6 minutes ago
Turn off MSNBC. Turn on a Trump Rally. Get happy!
AlanWhitney 19 minutes ago
How is this a "Hot Potato" for Trump?
It is the policies of oblabla/hildebeast that are facilitating the debacle.
The World is burning, and the "president" thinks we are in a "War of narrative" with ISIS. HRC thinks we need more Muslim "Refugees."
This is pure political grist for Trump's mill...
NOTRepublican 7 minutes ago
Pffffft, Alan Whitney, drinking the Republicon kool-aid since 1923.
pvtom 15 minutes ago
Tom Steele Obama and Clinton supported by the left-wing media have been ignoring Islamic Terrorists for 8 plus years as they would rather hae Muslim Democrat votes than solve the problem. Donald J Trump IS a problem solver. He "fixed" the Rockefeller Center ice rink in 4-5 months the democrats running NYC had been messing with for 3 years! We the People, want America to be great again and that would NOT happen with Hillary "The Liar" Clinton.
BouncingBetty 4 minutes ago
Hillary could not catch a pressure cooker. She is much too weak.