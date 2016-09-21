Column: Mistakes that allowed 9-11 still going on

We continually fail at the most basic steps to keep ourselves safe from terrorists, while we waste seriously useful amounts of money, and accept huge bites out of our constitutional rights, to pursue fancy-pants, “isn’t this cool” tech solutions, which fail anyway. High tech security measures are only useful if they are combined with ordinary “gum shoe” detective work which we don’t do.

The NSA built a data center in the emptiness of Utah to capture every sort of data; internet, phones, email, video, encrypted and not. It covers 1 million (yes, million) square feet. It costs $2 billion. Ha, ha ha, that’s funny to quote because of course it isn’t $2 billion. We’re not that naive. That’s just the declared cost of building the facility. Who knows what the real cost is? Plus there’s all the costs of running the operation, which is part of the secret intelligence budget we’re not allowed to know. One credible estimate puts it at $75 billion. A year. That’s per year.

I wouldn’t complain, rather I’d think of it as a high tech jobs program, except for two things. It fails, and it robs us. It robs us of our rights, which I’ve written on before. It fails? Yup. Flat on its face, over and over. Just to cite two: First, we were warned by Russia about the older Boston Marathon bomber, about his travels and connections to pseudo-Islamic terrorists. He was looked into but was doing nothing illegal at the time. Okay, we can’t hold someone for nothing. But wouldn’t that massive NSA listening project keep an automated ear on his communications after that? In case he started, oh, I don’t know, researching pressure cooker bombs? Apparently not. It’s not just the pseudo-Islamic variety either. Second is the man who shot Rep. Gabby Giffords and others in Tucson. He had been ranting on social media about killing authorities, and two weeks before the shooting posted about planning to die in a hail of gunfire.

Just as this goes to press the New York Times reports about the bomber this past weekend, that his father reported him as a terrorist to the FBI two years ago. Not enough info at this point to know if this is the same kind of failure, but might be.

In some cases the threats were known but there’s a lack of resources for follow up. One report is that Homeland Security has only three people on non-Islamic threats, like the Tucson shooter, or the Charleston church shooter, or the Sikh Temple shooter, and on and on. Regardless of the kind of threat, one story sums it up. The man in Texas who shot up a cartoon contest about drawing Mohamed had a decade long history of violent threats, including violent tweets with foreign terrorists, but a law enforcement official said, “The ISIS guys are talking to these wannabes on Twitter all day long. There are so many like him that you have to prioritize your investigations.”

It applies to the bigger picture, too. We spend vast sums to detect plans to do anything like poison our water, yet the leaders of Flint, MI switched to water with lead because it was a little cheaper.

Sometimes it seems that leg work is just not the priority. The CIA warned the NSA about Edward Snowden, yet the NSA gave him access to vast amounts of the most sensitive data. Too busy, I suppose, to check, or monitor, or get someone else. Another example is the security testers who were able to buy plenty of radioactive material that could be used in a dirty bomb. A permit for buying radioactive medical material was granted with no proof they qualified, and when they bought way more than was reasonable, there was no computer-tracking of that. A perfect job for that Utah facility, but not as sexy of a task.

Before all these domestic spying programs, and prior to the 9-11 attacks, various bits of the intelligence community were aware of some of the attackers, that some were in the US, that some were taking flight lessons, that planes were considered by terrorists for attacks. Standard intelligence techniques knew all that. The problem, you’ll recall, was that we didn’t, “connect the dots.” We still aren’t.

If we could have both good leg work and the high-tech advantage, that would be great. If the massive high-tech project doesn’t even work, though, I don’t want to pay for it, in money or rights. If I had to choose one, I’d choose the basic work. The giant facility in Utah is a costly, rights-eating, boondoggle, that should be shut down, the space given to the homeless, and the computers left there for them to play games and take courses. The money would be better spent, and by shifting our focus to leg work, we’d be safer.

Tom Cantlon is a local business owner and writer and can be reached at comments at tomcantlon.com.