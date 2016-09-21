Cable ONE Chromebook donation bridges technology gap for Abia Judd students

PRESCOTT – Abia Judd Elementary School will be equipped with new Chromebooks this fall as the result of a Cable ONE initiative designed to improve student access to technology in schools. Cable ONE will present the Chromebooks in a special event at the school on Wednesday, September 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Now in its third year, the Cable ONE Cares program provides Chromebooks to Title I schools in the markets it serves.

Cable ONE Senior Vice President and Chief Network Officer Steve Fox said that access to technology in schools is no longer a luxury, but a necessity, and that donating Chromebooks to Title I schools will help bridge the digital divide in schools that lack funding.

“While many school systems are taking big steps and working to give every student and every teacher access to the technology and tools they need to learn, not all schools have access to funding to support this effort,” Fox said. “Because we believe so strongly in improving education through the use of technology, we want to do our part to support the communities where we live and work.”