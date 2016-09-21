Birth Announcements: Sept. 21, 2016

Bennett Michael Ross, a 6 lb., 9 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sharayah and Brandon Ross of Prescott Valley.
Cortlandt Philip Rudy, a 5 lb., 12 oz., boy, was born Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Hannah and Timothy Rudy of Kirkland.
Walker Vincent Saenz, an 8 lb., 3 oz., boy, was born Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Erica and Adrian Saenz of Prescott Valley.
Kace Lee Scarbrough, a 7 lb., 8 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Karlee and Boe Scarbrough of Prescott.
Matthew Gavin Tracey, a 5 lb., 13 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Emerald Baker and Carson Carstens-Tracey of Prescott Valley.
Emma Lacey Waggoner, a 7 lb., 10 oz., girl, was born Monday, Sept. 5, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Megan Stegner and Issiah Waggoner of Prescott Valley.
Eli James Walker, a 9 lb., 12 oz., boy, was born Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Nicole Reynolds and Jeffery Walker of Prescott Valley.
Helena Edith Sandoval, a 7 lb., 8 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Martha and Hugo Sandoval of Chino Valley. NO PHOTO
Ryan Scott Hathaway, a 6 lb., 10 oz., boy, was born Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Elizabeth and Dustin Hathaway of Dewey.
