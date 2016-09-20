Yavapai Humane Society: Gorgeous

Hi there, my name is Gorgeous — a very fitting name, don’t you think? Oh, I’m not conceited, it’s just that at 10 years of age, you’ve got to really own your self-confidence and vitality. I’m a petite Shiba Inu, weighing 15 pounds. A lady of my age is used to the finer things, so I look forward to going home with you and lounging on a velvet pillow snacking on beef jerky treats, morning Starbucks chats over a nice puppuccino, and evenings listening to “Barktoven” or “Mozbark.” In all seriousness, I’m simply looking forward to love, so meet me at Yavapai Humane Society’s Adoptions Center (1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott), or call 928-445-2666.