‘A Taste for Mission’ gala benefits church

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is hosting a fundraising event featuring local artists, breweries, wineries and Arizona’s only meadery.

“A Taste for Mission,” is 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. This second annual “tasting and art affair” will include live music and culinary delights prepared by local chefs and foodies. The cost is $30, which includes five tastings of wine, beer and mead. Music, ambiance and hors d’oeuvres are complementary.

Proceeds of “A Taste for Mission” will benefit all programs of St. Luke’s.

You can purchase tickets at the door the day of the event, or, to purchase tickets in advance, contact 928-778-4499 or Communications@slecp.org.

St. Luke’s is located at 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott (near the airport).