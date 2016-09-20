Prescott National Forest offices closed Tuesday, Sept. 20

Prescott National Forest will close its Bradshaw, Chino Valley and Verde Ranger District offices to the public today, Tuesday, Sept. 20, for administrative purposes. All offices will resume normal business hours Wednesday, Sept. 21. Visitors can obtain additional information via the following:

• Prescott NF website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/

• Bradshaw Ranger District (928) 443-8000.

• Chino Valley Ranger District (928) 777-2200.

• Verde Ranger District (928) 567-4121.