Letter to the editor: Prevention is the only solution we can afford

Child abuse is not a pleasant topic of conversation. For most people, the subject can bring up a mix of anger, bewilderment, and hopelessness.

The current reality in Arizona can fuel these negative emotions. There are now almost 19,000 children in out-of-home care. Every month the Department of Child Safety removes around 1,000 children from home situations determined to be unsafe and infants under one year are removed from their parents at 3x the rate of all other ages of children 1-18 in Arizona

The good news is that child abuse is largely preventable, and we know what works to prevent it.

How do we reduce child abuse and neglect?

Through evidence based programs that work to prevent abuse and neglect. These programs teach parents how to effectively cope with stress, increase their social connections, offer concrete support in times of need, and empower parents with parenting tools and information. With more “evidence” based prevention programs our State saves money by not having children enter the Foster care system in the first place.

A shining example of such a program is Healthy Families, an early childhood home visiting program in which families receive regular visits from a parent mentor, who provides parenting education, refers them to community resources, and connects them to other families. Healthy Families is proven to reduce child maltreatment, increasing utilization of prenatal care, improving parent-child interactions, and promoting children’s school readiness.

Through training, parent education, and advocating for evidence based programs like Healthy Families, Prevent Child Abuse Arizona is shifting the conversation about child maltreatment so that prevention is the priority. We know that if Arizona invests adequately in prevention, the time, energy, and finances that our state is pouring into intervention will be drastically reduced.

What can you do to help?

Prevention is the only solution we can afford. There is a shift in how federal funds are spent and could make a difference. Congress needs to pass Family First Prevention Services Act (SB 3065).

I urge readers to ask Sens. McCain and Flake to vote for the Family First Prevention Services Act (SB 3065).

Please take a minute and write to McCain and Flake or call them at 202-224-2235 and 202-224-4521, respectively.

Cathy Brown,

Vice Chair, Board of Directors, Prevent Child Abuse Arizona