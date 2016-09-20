ELECTION: Your candidates for LD1

Noel Campbell

Age: 74

Resident in District 1: 19 years.

Background education and experience: BS degree in business; U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves, 20 years; U.S. Customs Service, special agent in Central and South America and along the Mexican border, seven years; and since 1999, tanker, air attack and helicopter pilot for the U.S. Forest Service. Present job: Small hotel business since 2001, State representative.

Top three issues: I’ve been working on the sober living facilities for two years resulting in new legislation through House Bill 2107. The second issue is the condition of our county highways and roads, especially Highway 69 where it bottlenecks in Prescott and Prescott Valley, and I-17 where accidents can delay traffic and cause problems for transportation and trucking industries. I’ve been on the Transportation Committee for two years; there’s a good chance I’ll become chairman this year. In the past, the legislature has swept Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF) money. I want to present a bill that will prohibit the legislature from taking money out of HURF for any other purpose that what it’s designed for. Third would be the water issue, but we have some time to deal with that. I believe we have time to wait for the studies that are being done by SRP, Prescott and Prescott Valley.



Website: noelcampbell.org

Haryaksha Gregor Knauer

Age: 62

Resident in District 1: – 1 year, plus two prior residencies totaling 5 years at Arcosanti.

Background education and experience: My activism within the Green Party started in Queens in 1998, and I’ve always been involved in advocating for social causes. My first volunteer job as a schoolboy in Maracaibo, Venezuela, was interpreting for a retired U.S. executive offering his expertise to small business. I came to Arizona in 1980 to live and work at Arcosanti, the prototype bootstrap arcology, an alternative to sprawl and inefficient utilization of resources. Some changes for improving Arizona (and the human condition): eliminating the death penalty, legalizing adult cannabis, raising the minimum wage, and reforming election finance. My campaign is “No-gift.”

Top 3 issues: Rebuild public education, which the legislature has been dismantling for decades. “Choice” is a gentle euphemism for siphoning state funds from district schools to benefit the privileged. Water must be conserved and allocated wisely through efficiencies, reclamation, recharge, and planning. State, county and city-level entities are responsible. (There’s a residential plunder project currently wending through Prescott council labeled “workforce” housing. It’ll plow ahead near the expanding airport, where no residences should be allowed.) Job growth is critical, with adequate compensation. Nobody wants to be exploited and discarded. Because workers accept demeaning and untenable work doesn’t mean conditions are desirable.

Website: www.newmenu.org/hgk

Peter Pierson

Age: 56

Resident in District 1: 3 years.

Background education and experience: Arrived in Prescott to focus on a Master of Arts degree with Prescott College. He earned a BA degree in political science and economics. He has worked in freelance writing, communications, and community networking background; and worked on the 2015 Prescott Schools Bond Override Campaign. Presently works in development and communications with local nonprofit Prescott Creeks. He holds a professional reserve role with Williamson Valley-Bagdad Fire with over 20 years of firefighting and paramedic service.

Top 3 issues: Our district is seeing a flood of outside political spending (dark money) pouring in to support other campaigns. We cannot effectively address the issues our communities face until we create a more open, transparent, and inclusive dialogue and policy process and reduce the influence of dark money.

With the privatization, anti-public institution agenda of current state leadership, we are paying the price for the last decade of drastic cuts to public schools a

nd infrastructure, cornerstones of thriving communities and thriving economies. We need to look beyond political agendas and reinvest in education, infrastructure, to invest in our future.

Website: Piersonforazhouse.org

David Stringer

Age: 69

Resident in district: 11 years.

Background education and experience:

Like many of my neighbors in Prescott, I am an Arizonan and Prescottonian by choice and not by birth. I was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska, where I attended the local public schools. My family later relocated to the Washington, D.C. area where I attended George Washington University and earned a law degree from the University of Baltimore / School of Law and acquired a CPA license in Maryland. My career has been focused on real estate and trial work. I have been a homeowner and small businessman in Prescott since 2005. I am 69 and an active member of the Arizona Bar.

Top 3 issues: Education. I am working on a master’s degree in education at ASU, and I understand the challenges facing Arizona’s schools. I want to raise the academic bar for both students and teachers. I support higher funding for education with the caveat that it must be tied to tangible and measurable results. Jobs: The two key drivers of economic growth in Yavapai County are tourism and retirement living. I favor diversifying our economy, but we must play to our strengths and not lose sight of the critical importance of maintaining our quality of life. Infrastructure: Highway 69 and I-17 are vital commercial corridors that must be improved.

Website: Votestringer.com