Editorial: Let’s hope we don’t get a White House text alert

Did you know your cell phone can receive emergency notifications from the President of the United States?

And guess what, you can’t block those notes coming from the White House.

The country is learning a lot about emergency alerts after the police identified a suspect in the New York and New Jersey bombing cases over the weekend. Alerts hit millions of New York cells Monday morning. Later that day, he was arrested.

Locally, we get Amber Alerts, weather alerts and sometimes general police alerts, but the majority of Americans may not realize that the Federal Communications Commission, the wireless industry and the Federal Emergency Management Agency started this broad program in 2012 and you will be alerted, if your phone is fairly modern, about national issues. However, it’s mostly used for localized efforts, down to the county level.

The messages appear like a text, with a loud alarm and vibration – which was included by the government for the hearing impaired.

The Associated Press answered a few common questions Monday about the system in a story. The big question is: can you get rid of them? Well, yes, but only if your cell provider allows an “opt out.” However, you cannot opt out of receiving the presidential notifications. I’m guessing that if the president needs to send us a text alert, something is horribly, horribly wrong and we will all want to read that one.

But, if you don’t want to hear the other alerts, here’s what you do:

“On iPhones, the setting is under ‘Notifications.’ On Android, look for ‘Emergency broadcasts’ under ‘Sound,’ though your phone maker may have moved that. On Samsung’s Galaxy S7 phone, for instance, the setting is under ‘Privacy and Emergency.’ Hit ‘Emergency Alerts,’ then “More,” then ‘Settings.’”

This is all about how much you want to know about the world around you — similar to yesterday’s editorial topic — you decide how much information you want. The more you get (depending on the sources) the more informed you are.

I’d think for an emergency situation, you’d want to be as informed as possible with firsthand, official notification, rather than listen to whatever your Facebook friends or neighbors tell you.

To learn more, visit:

www.fema.gov/frequently-asked-questions-wireless-emergency-alerts

www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/wireless-emergency-alerts-wea

www.ready.gov/alerts