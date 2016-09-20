Jump to content
Editorial cartoon for Sept. 20, 2016
NOTRepublican 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
Hahahahaha, Comrade Drumpf has mental deficiencies, can't remember his middle name if his long-nosed short hand life depended upon it. He owns the birther movement, period.
ThomasPaind 39 minutes ago
You're forgetting Trump's soul-mate -- Sheriff Joe. Another luminary in the Birther Pantheon!
AlanWhitney 3 minutes ago
Ah, y'all been a-hittin' th' ole THESAURUS agin', ain'tcha?
pvtom 59 minutes ago
Tom Steele Let's not forget it was Hillary in 2008 that brought Obama's birth place to the presidential campaign. I know that is"overlooked" by progressive Democrats.
AZTom49 36 minutes ago
So as the left and their media organ continue to repeat the LIE hoping it becomes the truth, the FACTS will remain the FACTS:
Penn and Blumenthal of Clinton Inc pushed the "birther" idea trying to salvage Hillary's losing 2008 campaign after the "he was a college drug dealer" attack gained no traction.
Former McClatchy Editor: ‘We Assigned a Reporter to Go to Kenya’ After Clinton Operative Urged Birther Investigation
David Goldstein of McClatchy reports on two supporters of Hillary Clinton’s 2008 primary campaign against Barack Obama who pushed the false “birther” narrative that Obama was born in Kenya. One of the supporters was Clinton’s longtime confidant Sidney Blumenthal who pitched the story to McClatchy’s former Washington Bureau Chief James Asher.
http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article102354777.html
More TRUTH leaking from Clinton Inc: Patti Solis Doyle, who was Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager in 2008 until the Iowa caucuses, admitted on Friday that a Clinton campaign staffer had, in fact, circulated the Birther conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was born outside the U.S. and therefore potentially ineligible to serve in the presidency.
Doyle made the admission on Twitter, as she responded to former George W. Bush spokesman Ari Fleischer. Fleischer said that Clinton’s staff had spread the rumor. Doyle said that was a “lie” — but admitted, in the same tweet, that she had fired the “rogue” staffer who had used email to spread the Birther conspiracy theory.
Doyle appeared about an hour later on CNN with Wolf Blitzer to address the issue once again. She denied that Hillary Clinton had started the Birther theory — then admitted that someone in the Clinton campaign had, in fact, been involved. Here is part their exchange:
Blitzer: Someone supporting Hillary Clinton was trying to promote this so-called Birther issue? What happened?
Doyle: So we — absolutely, the campaign nor Hillary did not start the Birther movement, period, end of story there. There was a volunteer coordinator, I believe, in late 2007, I believe, in December, one of our volunteer coordinators in one of the counties in Iowa — I don’t recall whether they were an actual paid staffer, but they did forward an email that promoted the conspiracy.
Blitzer: The Birther conspiracy?
Doyle: Yeah, Hillary made the decision immediately to let that person go. We let that person go. And it was so, beyond the pale, Wolf, and so not worthy of the kind of campaign that certainly Hillary wanted to run.
So there, directly FROM the 2008 Clinton campaign, as reported on CNN, an admission of the birth of the birther theory.
Feel free to read CNN's archived transcript of the Wolf Blitzer show.
I'm sure the Clinton campaign will be suing them for "libel" and "slandering" their good name over this issue!!!
AlanWhitney 5 minutes ago
Are you kidding?
Everybody knows that the Clinton campaign begat the controversy in the '08 campaign.
And while I don't pretend to know the details of oblabla's birth, I am convinced that his "Long Form" certificate is a forgery.
If you don't believe it, that's your affair...
But to quote a Great American Statesperson: "What difference, At this point, does it make?"