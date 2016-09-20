COLUMN: Relax Cardinals fans, Arizona will be just fine

After Sunday’s 40-7 rout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals fans can rest assured their beloved football team is for real, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Let’s look at the facts.

One; Arizona struggled on special teams in its 23-21 Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots, a game in which punter Drew Butler gutted through an injury to average just over 30 yards per kick. Add a potential game-winning missed field goal by Chandler Catanzaro with under a minute to play, and special teams was a disaster, plain and simple.

Two; Never mind the fact that Carson Palmer was 24 of 37 for 271 yards and two touchdowns that game, or second-year standout David Johnson rushed for 89 yards on 16 carries and a score.

And what about the Cardinals defense? Well, if you factor in that New England possessed one of the best offenses in 2015, and aren’t that far off without Tom Brady during his four-game suspension, I’d say they did pretty well surrendering only 21 points.

Three; Don’t forget Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a career game, completing 24 of 33 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown.

He was at it again in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, completing 18 of 27 for 234 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came in the first half. Garoppolo left the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury.

It makes you think: I bet the Patriots will be just fine once Brady rides off into the sunset with Gisele Bundchen.

Lastly; I’m pretty sure the best coach in football, Bill Belichick, still paces the sidelines for the Patriots. Oh, and did I mention, it’s the NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS!

Moving on.

Palmer looked even better in Week 2 against an average Buccaneers defense, completing 18 of 31 for 308 yards and three touchdowns.

Chris Johnson ran 16 times for 54 yards and a touchdown, while Larry Fitzgerald caught six balls for 81 yards and a score.

Defensively, Arizona general manager Steve Keim pulled a rabbit out of a hat once again, trading a seventh-round draft pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Marcus Cooper, who picked off Jameis Winston twice, one of which he returned for a 60-yard touchdown.

And by the way, that trade happened just three weeks ago. How good can Cooper be once he gets settled in the defensive scheme, and what were Andy Reid and the Chiefs thinking? Enjoy your seventh-round pick, boys.

Arizona’s Week 2 stomping of the Buccaneers proves the Cardinals are for real this season, and with an NFC West that features all four teams at 1-1 right now, the only division in the NFL to make such a claim, they’ll be just fine.

