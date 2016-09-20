Column: Just another weekend in leftist-run America

We live in a country run by people who tell us that if a man puts on a dress and says he’s a woman we are supposed to take him at his word. But, if a man goes on a murderous rampage in the name of Allah, and ISIS claims responsibility, we shouldn’t draw conclusions.
The weak and ridiculous position in which we find ourselves did not happen on its own. Americans selected this band of leftist fools who have zero aptitude for dealing with terrorism. A quote from King Solomon, the wisest earthly leader to ever grace the planet, comes to mind:
“As dead flies give perfume to a bad smell, so a little folly outweighs wisdom and honor. The heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left. Even as fools walk along the road, they lack sense and show everyone how stupid they are.” (Ecclesiastes 10:1-3)
Thanks to those whose hearts incline “to the left,” the terrorism which was once a rarity in America can happen anytime and anywhere.
And does.
In a 12-hour span over the weekend, we saw that it is not safe to shop in a mall in Minnesota, or run a 5k in New Jersey or walk in New York City without risk of terrorism.
“Rest assured,” they tell us, “justice will be served.” Of course, they are always quick to remind us to not make assumptions. Heaven forbid we offend someone’s sensibilities.
The beautiful fragrance of the American way of life is being overtaken by the stench of dead flies resting on the laurels of political correctness.
Fox News reports ISIS claimed responsibility for the shopping mall stabbing spree, saying the attacker “asked at least one victim whether they were Muslim and referenced Allah.” The group posted this public statement on AMAQ, a news agency known for speaking for ISIS: “The executor of the stabbing attacks in Minnesota yesterday was a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the operation in response to calls to target the citizens of countries belonging to the crusader coalition.”
Apparently, this information wasn’t enough for the FBI to draw conclusions about the motive of the stabber which the Somali-American community in St. Cloud quickly identified as Dahir Adan.
According to the St. Cloud Times: “Like the police, Minnesota FBI spokesman Kyle Loven declined to say Sunday if investigators believe the attack was a terrorist act.” Nor was it enough for Police Chief William Blair Anderson who “pointedly declined to call the attacks an act of terrorism, saying the motive isn’t yet known,” reports a local paper.
Meanwhile, in New Jersey, a pipe bomb-like explosive device detonated along the route of a 5k charity race to help Marines and sailors, and in New York City, 29 people were injured when an improvised explosive device went off in a Manhattan neighborhood. Business Insider reports that after the explosion, officials later found a “pressure cooker with an apparent mobile phone attached to it and wires protruding.”
And the mayor overly obsessed with controlling what New Yorkers eat immediately called the bombing “a very serious incident.”
Later at a press conference a reporter grilled Mayor Bill de Blasio, asking, “How can you say there is no link to terrorism when the Inspire magazine published instructions on how to build one of these pressure-cooker bombs, like the one used in the Boston Marathon bombing?” De Blasio dug in his heels, saying it was “a very serious incident,” and reiterating “we have a lot more work to do to be able to say what kind of motivation was behind this…”
Apparently, the mayor couldn’t get his sodium-free tongue to utter the word “terror,” proving to us just how true the Bible verse is: “Even as fools walk along the road, they lack sense and show everyone how stupid they are.”
©2016 Susan Stamper Brown Susan lives in Alaska and writes about culture, politics and current events. She was selected as one of America’s 50 Best Conservative writers for 2015. Her columns are syndicated by CagleCartoons.com. Contact her by Facebook or at writestamper@gmail.com.
NOTRepublican 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Pffffffft, you right-wing nutballs have no clue; damming an entire religion to terror, no different than that dumb Gdubya. WMD's flying out the door at a theater near you! Oh wait, that type of behavior is reserved for mentally ill white boys with AR-15s. Not much threat there eh? More people are shot by white mentally ill people than the last 25 years worth of terrorism in this country. But, the 2nd Amenders don't care, that's just collateral damage. Pigs all.
DocHolliday 56 minutes ago
If only you could see how ridiculous your statements are everyday. The only person I see agree with you is leeradu, you guys need some serious help!
Lumpy_Rutherford 30 minutes ago
You're right NOTR, my first thought when I heard that a MUSLIM from Afghanistan was blowing stuff up in NYC was that he was pissed that he didn't get what he wanted for Christmas. It couldn't have anything to do with religion.
lildutch1 58 minutes ago
thank you Susan for a well-done article.
by the way......where in Alaska do you live.? my daughter's fiancé flew us out last summer to surprise my daughter. they lived at the time in Kenai. now they live on Prince of Wales Island. Alaska is indeed a beautiful place.
ParkerAnderson 48 minutes ago
The columnist's praise of Solomon is interesting......perhaps she forgets that, in the end, Solomon abandoned God and began worshipping false idols and building temples to them, and never returned to the Lord (1 Kings, Chapter 11).
pvtom 45 minutes ago
Tom Steele NOTRepublican remains uninformed or in denial of the Jihad Terrorists and the many books and news clips of the past 40 years. Per "See Something Say Nothing" there are over 23 Muslim groups in America putting pressure on politicians and news organizations to stop bad publicity regarding ANY Muslim activity. The Obama and W Bush administrations removed negative references from training manuals and Obama officials even had persons "removed" from terror watch lists and no-fly lists. The Boston Bombers and San Bernadino killers were removed by Obama officials.
Arkansas 34 minutes ago
I gather that Susan didn't notice any terrorism incidents in the U.S. under George W. Bush. And she was "... one of America's 50 Best Conservative writers for 2015." That says it all.
Lumpy_Rutherford 9 minutes ago
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said officials have every reason to believe the series of bombings "was an act of terror," though investigators said Rahami's exact motive isn't yet clear. Of course he won't utter the dreaded word TERRORISM. Maybe the MUSLIN FROM AFGHANISTAN didn't get what he wanted for Christmas is what I figure motivated him to set like 8 bombs up to blow up Americans. Had nothing to do with religion. Right?