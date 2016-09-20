Catty Shack: Hobbes

I’m Hobbes. I am a 5-month-old orange, medium length fur, kitty boy. My siblings and I were rescued at five weeks and put in foster care. We are all five now at the Catty Shack waiting to be adopted and are all fully vetted. I am very friendly and love to play with kitties and with people. If you want to know more about me contact the Catty Shack on its website (cattyshackrescue.org) or find them on Facebook (cattyshackrescue). If you would like to meet me or my friends, come by Catty Shack at 609 S. Granite St., Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.