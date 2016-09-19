Volunteering Opportunities

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary needs volunteers who love animals and wants to spend some time working around lions and tigers and bears. They need help with a sanctuary project, building fences and welding. This is an opportunity to volunteer somewhere fun and help at the same time. Contact Becky Salazar at 928-778-4242, ext. 17, or email bsalazar@heritageparkzoo.org. The sanctuary also needs someone to take on the volunteer role of Zoo Teen Coordinator to mentor 13- to 15-year-olds. Training will be provided. Must be able to work weekends. For more information, call Nina Bricko, education coordinator, at 928-778-4242, Ext. 18, or stop by the gift shop for an application.

Prescott Media Center is looking for creative individuals who are interested in volunteering. We are looking for volunteers for production work, editing, marketing and fundraising. If interested, please contact Mary Young, executive director, at 928-445-0909.

Search and Rescue Quad Unit has volunteer opportunities for those who want to learn new skills, assist the com-munity or help those lost or injured. If you own a quad/ATV, UTV or RZR, call Paul at 928-775-3298.

The Raw Spirit Festival seeks volunteers for a raw vegan music eco-peace celebration Sept. 24-26 at Prescott’s Watson Lake Park in the areas of children’s program coordination, registration, peace and harmony services, set up and take down, raw chef assistance and more. To apply, call 928-308-2146, email derrick.lamptey@gmail.com or visit RawSpirit.com.

New Hope Ranch, a horse rescue, rehabilitation and relocation organization in Chino Valley, is looking for volun-teers to help with grooming, cleaning of water troughs and stalls, groundskeeping and general maintenance that may include painting of animal pens and repairs of corrals. Call 928-636-2230.

Prescott National Forest is looking for volunteers to work in the forest. Contact Volunteer Coordinator Bruce Maurer at 928-443-8230.

Project Linus is a national nonprofit 501 (c) 3 organization whose mission is to provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need through the gifts of new, handmade blankets and afghans, lovingly created by volunteer blanketeers. We are looking for quilters, knitters and crocheters to make new handmade blankets and afghans to be distributed to children and young adults in our area. Donations of fabric (cotton, flannel and fleece) and yarn are always needed. Meetings are on the third Wednesday of the month. Call Julie at 928-759-2760 for more information.

The Alzheimer’s Association is now accepting applications for support group facilitators. Call 928-771-9257 for more information.

PEACE4KIDS (P4K), a nonprofit high school foreign exchange organization, is currently looking for community supervisors to find host families and work with exchange students during the school year. Individuals must enjoy working with teenagers and have good communication skills. Community supervisors receive a stipend for their work. Call 877-381-4739 or visit www.peace4kids.net.

Prescott Valley’s Good Works Crew needs volunteers to help citizens physically unable to maintain their property because of age, disability or circumstance. To volunteer, arrange for a volunteer packet or for placement on the service waiting list, call the Community Development Department at 928-759-3050.

Miss Kitty’s Cat House Adoption Center is looking for dedicated volunteers who love cats. You can be a foster home and provide that extra one-on-one attention so many cats and kittens need to find their permanent homes. If you want to enjoy a variety of cats, you could join our team of house crew volunteers to help care for resident cats and kittens. Or perhaps you have another skill that would help Miss Kitty’s to provide homes for our feline friends. So if you are ready to lend a helping paw, call 928-445-5411.

Senior Peer Program has volunteer opportunities for men and women over age 55. Volunteers are trained to sup-port other older adults in achieving and maintaining a healthy emotional life. To learn more, call 928-445-5211, ext. 2671, or 2672.

The Lucky Club Animal Rescue Group is looking for volunteers who love dogs. We need people who can foster dogs in their homes, people who can transport dogs to veterinary appointments and adoption events, and people to help show dogs at weekend adoption events. The Lucky Club pays for veterinary bills and medical care. Information: call 928-778-5507 or 800-364-9454.

Horses With H.E.A.R.T. (Hands-on Equine Assisted Riding Therapy) provides therapeutic riding for people with physical, mental and emotional disabilities. We are always looking for volunteers to help with riding lessons, horse care and committee work. For more information, call 928-533-9178.

The Yavapai Humane Society (YHS) is looking for animal lovers to make a difference in the lives of companion animals. Needed are foster parents, dog-walkers, cat caretakers, special event and fundraising assistance and help in the new thrift store. Please call 928-445-2666 or visit www.yavapaihumane.org.

The Prescott Chamber of Commerce is seeking qualified volunteers to work at the Visitors Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Volunteers work one or two four-hour shifts per week assisting tourists, fellow and citizens and chamber members in a pleasant, informal environment. Qualifications include a friendly, outgoing personality, good general knowledge of Prescott and the surrounding communities, genuine interest in helping others, good computer skills and ability to navigate the internet, good communication skills, both in person and on the phone, willingness to learn new skills and adaptability. Volunteers should be proud of their town and ready to show it off. To apply, send a letter of inquiry to the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 1147, Prescott, AZ 86302, Attn: Robert Coombs or call 928-445-2000, ext. 122.

City of Prescott Parks and Recreation Department is recruiting volunteers for ranger positions. Individuals who enjoy hiking and biking and value an environmentally clean park and trails system can join the team to become the “eyes and ears” of the city. Rangers will work with park staff, the police department and fire department on park, safety and first aid training. Call 928-777-1588.

United Animal Friends (UAF) has a variety of opportunities for volunteers. Foster parents are needed for homeless cats and dogs. Other volunteers are needed at weekly adoption events and to provide transportation to adoption sites, vet appointments, etc. Help is also needed with fundraising, answering phones and marketing. Call 928-778-2924.

The Victim Services Division of the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office is looking for volunteers to serve as victim advocates and provide support to victims of crime. Volunteers provide victims’ rights information, victim input to judges, and courtroom advocacy, as well as some clerical assistance within the Victim Services division. A compre-hensive training program is provided. Qualifications include good listening, communication, people skills and a de-sire to help people in need. A criminal background/fingerprint check is required. For more information or to obtain a volunteer application, contact Stacy at 928-777-7956; Stacy.Hobbs@yavapai.us.



The Prescott POPS Symphony seeks energetic, vibrant volunteers to serve on its board of directors and to help in a variety of areas supporting this civic treasure. If you are passionate about this great symphony, call Dianne Kuzminski at 928-778-5536.

The local Red Cross office is looking for disaster and outreach volunteers. Red Cross disaster volunteers help meet the immediate emergency needs of disaster victims such as locating a safe place to sleep, food and emotional sup-port. Outreach volunteers are needed to help lead safety activities for children, participate in fire prevention cam-paigns and organize recruitment events. To learn more or complete an application, visit www.redcross.org/az/flagstaff and click on “Volunteer.”

The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking people for its Prescott Valley Police volunteer program. Duties include citizen patrols day and night, animal control, criminal investigations, evidence assistance, records and spe-cial events. Applications are available at the PVPD records window. People with questions about the program may contact 928-772-5144. You can find more volunteer opportunities with the PVPD at www.prescottvalleypolice.net.

N.O.A.H., a nonprofit thrift store that supports local animal organizations, needs volunteers. Morning (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or afternoon (1 to 4 p.m.) shifts Mondays through Saturdays are available. No experience is necessary. Come by N.O.A.H., 603 S. Granite St., and to sign up, or call 928-708-0545 for more information.

The Highlands Center has volunteer opportunities in its Habitat Garden Program at Coyote Springs School in Pres-cott Valley, Territorial School in Chino Valley, Granville Elementary School in Prescott Valley, Mountain View Ele-mentary in Prescott Valley, Lake Valley Elementary in Prescott Valley, Glassford Hill Middle School in Prescott Valley, and Lincoln Elementary in Prescott. Volunteer tasks include handling instructional materials, refocusing children as they explore plants and insects in the garden, guiding children as they draw in nature journals and shar-ing your interest and wonder about nature. Time commitment is 12 days during the 9-month school year, three hours per day. Call 928-776-9550.

Hacienda de los Milagros (Home of Miracles), a nonprofit teaching and healing animal sanctuary, has volunteer opportunities to clean and fill water, clean pens, assist with events, plan events and do fundraising. The organization is also looking for volunteers to join the board of directors. Interested parties should love animals, have good com-munity connections and be willing to find new donors. For information, or to schedule a visit, call Wynne at 928-533-0684.

Hospice of the Pines needs volunteers who would make home visits, do office jobs or help with deliveries. The time commitment is one or two hours every one or two weeks. A free orientation class takes place from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at Step One meeting room, 3343 N. Windsong Drive, 6719 E. 2nd Street, Suite C, Prescott Valley. The class is eight weeks long but modular in format, so interested parties can begin at any time. For further infor-mation, please call 928-632-0111.

Trauma Intervention Programs of Arizona Inc. (TIP) works in cooperation with local emergency service provid-ers, including hospitals, law enforcement agencies, fire departments and districts to support crime victims, family members after a death, survivors of a suicide, children left alone after a death or injury of their parents, disoriented persons or any situation where emergency responders feel there is a need. For more information about volunteering, visit www.TIPofAZ.org or call Sue at 928-445-4655.

Prescott Valley Old Town preserves and promotes the past for future generations. The organization is raising mon-ey to build the Old Town Park and needs more people to help with the mission to preserve and promote the historic district of Prescott Valley. Meetings are at 8:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Pony Espresso. For more information, call 928-420-4373 or e-mail patty@pvoldtown.com.

Community Pregnancy Center has a variety of volunteer opportunities including front desk assistance, sorting clothes in the baby store, or being trained to be a mentor/peer counselor. For more information or to apply, call Mary KayEllen Swanson at 928-778-7654. CPC is located at 1124 E. Gurley St., Prescott.

Volunteer positions are available in Granite Gate Senior Living Community’s activity department. Call Barbara at 928-771-8200 for additional information.

Grants To You, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is seeking a skilled marketing person to lead the way in creating and implementing a national program that will attract student volunteers to take our online grant research and writ-ing class and to establish new chapters throughout the U.S. The chapters of Grants To You have graduated more than 600 volunteers who have helped in winning $1.1 million for nonprofit organizations selected by the volunteer graduates of our program. Visit grantstoyou.org or call Paul at 928-776-7976.

Stitches from the Heart needs volunteers to knit, crochet or quilt blankets, sweaters and hats for babies in need. These items are donated to hospitals all over the country. Patterns are available. Donated yarn is appreciated. For information, call 1-877-985-9212, mail to 4572 Telephone Road, #909, Ventura, CA 93003, e-mail StitchFrom-Heart@aol.com or visit www.StitchesFromTheHeart.org.

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary is seeking a caring, dedicated, driven individual who wants to help the non-profit rescue and education facility raise money by managing and directing the grant writing projects to continue the goal of “Conservation through Education.” Call Becky at 928-778-4242, Ext. 17, or e-mail bsala-zar@heritageparkzoo.org.

The Arizona Pioneers Home Foundation is looking for people who are interested in enhancing residents’ lives by providing new ideas and hands-on involvement to raise money for new equipment, help pay for activities, and dé-cor, and help with rummage sales, book sales, the Christmas bazaar, music events, etc. The foundation also needs participants for a speakers bureau. Further information is available by calling Beth Moser at 928-445-7135 or Vir-ginia Bristow at 928-445-3216.

Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity has a need for volunteers at the ReStore on Commerce Drive. If you enjoy thrift stores, you may enjoy working in one. We need men and women who work well as a team and would like to contribute to a worthwhile cause. You determine your hours. Most volunteers work 3 to 4 hours a week. An hour-long orientation for new volunteers is held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 5 p.m., where you will have the opportunity to fill out the necessary paper work. Call Gail Martin at 928-445-8003 ext. 14 for further information.

Good Samaritan Society – Prescott Hospice volunteers touch the lives of many community members by sharing their time, compassion and expertise. They are gifted with a generosity of spirit that allows them to open their hearts to those in pain: the terminally ill, their families and all those who grieve the loss of someone special in their lives. Help us help those in need. Call 928-778-5655 to register.

The Center for Adult Days Services is a nonprofit licensed day offering activities and recreation, nutritious meals, musical programs and social services for adults dealing with strokes, Alzheimer’s, memory loss, confusion or head injuries, and in need of socialization and health monitoring. Volunteers are needed to help in many areas including arts and crafts classes, musical and other entertainment, educational presentations, etc. The center, at 826 Sunset Ave., Prescott, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Call Laura Hughes at 928-445-6384 for more information.

Yavapai County Ares/Races, a volunteer amateur radio organization working with the Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management to provide emergency communications, is in need of public-service minded amateur radio operators who would like to serve their communities. Technician class and higher licensees are eligible to join. For additional information, visit www.k7yca.org or call Bud Semon at 928-899-7400.

Rainbow Acres, a faith-based, assisted-living facility located in Camp Verde, is actively seeking volunteers to work in a new program for an adult population who are developmentally disabled adults. The right candidates will have a desire to work with very special “Ranchers” and be available for a minimum of three hours weekly. For more in-formation, call Dee Whitt at 928-567-5231, ext. 1045.

The Circle L Ranch in Prescott Valley is looking for volunteers who want to help dogs become adoptable. Circle L runs an in-house rehabilitation program overseen by a professional dog behaviorist. As a volunteer, you will learn about dog behaviors and acquire the tools to train these dogs for life in an adoptive home. Whatever level of expe-rience you have, this is your opportunity to learn and make difference. If you are interested in learning more, please call Connie at 928-237-9532. Visit www.circleL.org to learn more about Circle L and the PIP training program.

Birthline needs volunteers to keep the facility open and answer the phone. The facility is located at 719 Hillside, Prescott. The shifts are two hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Please contact Donna Ben-nett at 928-445-7903 or Ginger Gresham at 928-778-5669 to volunteer or for more information. Any mother need-ing help for a pregnancy crisis situation or anyone wishing to donate an item may call 928-778-5683 or visit the facility.

The Prescott Valley Historical Society welcomes anyone interested in helping preserve the heritage of the area by participating in its monthly meetings and other activities of the society. Volunteers are needed to staff exhibit tables at special events and to help in the office and archives located in the Prescott Valley Civic Center. Please call the office at 928-759-5524 and leave a message.

Good Samaritan Society — Prescott Hospice seeks volunteers to make a difference in the newly licensed nonprof-it hospice program. Volunteer training takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at 1065 Ruth St. in the Oakley/Ritter Building. Volunteers are used to support ancillary, administrative and/or patient care services. Training is ongoing. For more information, call 928-778-5655.

The Yavapai County Volunteers in Protection (VIPs), a nonprofit organization, which operates under the direction of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, is looking for volunteers in administration and armed patrol. Previous law enforcement experience is not required; all training is provided free of charge. Males and females are urged to ap-ply. For more information, contact Volunteer Services at Call 928-771-3281 or VIP recruiter Richard Vencill at 928-443-0607.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center needs a volunteer in the Family Resource Center’s First Steps Program. After training, the volunteer will make visits to new moms requesting parenting education and one-on-one support in the privacy of the parent’s own home. Bilingual as well as just English- speaking volunteers needed. For information, call Bonnie Mari at 928-771-5651.

Meadow Park Care Center has volunteer opportunities for people at least 18 years of age. Volunteer positions in-clude interacting with residents during periods of arts, crafts, games, music, reading and reminiscing. For more in-formation, call Ashley at 928-778-9777.

The J.S. Acker Music Park Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of musical culture in the community, is looking for volunteers to help with the annual Acker Musical Showcase. Share your talent for organization and ability to bring in sponsorship money and help committee members put on this annual December event. E-mail your interest to info@ackershowcase.com or call Marion at 928-771-1520. Read more about the showcase at www.ackershowcase.com.

The Civil Air Patrol, Prescott Squadron 206, a non-profit all-volunteer organization, is seeking men, women and youth with an interest to help and train in the areas of emergency services, aerospace education and cadet pro-grams. Senior members and pilots meet the first, second and third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Civil Air Patrol Hut at the airport, 6508 Janine Lane. Cadets meet every Thursday at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Airport Administration Building at the airport. Call 928-415-1506, 928-445-3745 or 928-443-8854 for more infor-mation.

Pioneer Park Equestrian Center Association seeks volunteers to help with various fundraising events, mailings and publicity. General meetings are held monthly on the first Wednesday of the month at Extension Building C on the Prescott Rodeo grounds. For information, call Frank or Carrie Deak at 928-830-2883 or 928-830-2882 or e-mail Fdeak@DeakTeam.com. Visit our website at www.PPECA.org.

Prescott Chapter of National Oregon-Style Right-to-Die Movement is seeking a volunteer chapter leader. Re-sponsibilities include organizing chapter meetings, building membership, lobbying, public speaking, attending state board meetings and related matters. You must have e-mail, organizational experience, PR and leadership skills, be willing to give 10 hours a week and have a passionate commitment to the right of terminally ill, mentally competent adults to exercise a choice to hasten their death with prescription medication. Send a summary of your background to MJCesq100@aol.com.

Open Space Alliance of Central Yavapai County needs a marketing expert who would like to help preserve open space and the community’s quality of life. The group also needs someone with web design skills to upgrade its web-site to recruit new members and offer people the ability to make online contributions. Call Nancy Hans at 928-717-1116; nancyhans@cableone.net.

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System needs volunteers – men, women and young people – every day. In-formation, 928-776-6013.

AARP needs volunteers for the AARP Driver Safety Program. Participants will receive initial training and participate in annual or semiannual instructor workshops to maintain and enhance their skills. Instructors are required to teach a minimum of three classes each year. The schedule can be very flexible. Volunteers are reimbursed for approved out-of-pocket expenses. For further information, call 1-888-227-7669 or e-mail drive@aarp.org.

Granite Mountain Home Care and Hospice is looking for volunteers to provide companionship to our hospice. Your visits brighten their days and offer much needed relief to their family caregivers. We also have some office work including sending out bereavement letters and cards. Training is flexible and some can be completed at home. For information, call Kelly at 928-445-2522.

Department of Veterans Affairs is asking youths in the tri-city area to donate their time and talents to helping vet-erans. For information, about volunteer opportunities, contact the Voluntary Services office at the Bob Stump De-partment of Veterans Affairs Medical Center at 928-776-6013.

Parenting Arizona needs volunteer childcare workers for a couple of hours a week. Monetary compensation is available. For further information, call 928-776-9409.

The Center Adult Day Services in Prescott needs a volunteer (or couple) to work one half-day a week to keep its small patio garden neat and clean. Small raised beds and flowerpots make it easy to manage. Call Pam Catlin at 928-445-6384.

Disabled American Veterans is looking for volunteer drivers. If interested or for more information, call Ruebe Os-carn at 928-776-6064, between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Yavapai Family Advocacy Center needs volunteers. Pick one or more three- to four-hour shifts Mondays through Fridays. Help at the front desk, answer phones, greet clients and help with children. Please call 928-775-0669.

Northern Arizona Vision and Hearing Loss Center needs volunteers for a variety of jobs. Help Assist the vision-impaired with ceramics and help coordinate special events. Information: Call Doris or Carol at, 928-778-0055.

SCORE, a group of volunteer counselors to small businesses in Yavapai County, is seeking men and women with business experience to help new and existing entrepreneurs become more successful. SCORE volunteers not only provide free, confidential, one-on-one counseling to new and existing small businesses, but also and teach more than 10 low-cost seminars on a variety of business topics in Prescott. Those interested in becoming a counselor should contact Northern Arizona SCORE at scoreoffice@scorenaz.org or 928-778-7438 from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays. The office is located at 1228 Willow Creek Road, Suite 2, in Prescott.

New Horizons Disability Empowerment Center needs your help. Take our mentoring courses and become a men-tor where your knowledge and experience could be of help to another. Your skill and ability to overcome challenges such as brain injury, stroke, MS and various other disabilities can and will help others see the light at the end of their tunnel. Come and join our three day training class at New Horizons DEC and become a mentor. Call Mary at 772-1266 for more information.

North Star Youth Partnership needs volunteers to help with special events, educational training, after-school pro-grams, life skills classes, mentoring, coaching, office duties, writing/editing, and much more. For further information, contact Diane DeLong at 928-708-7214.

The Prescott Fine Arts Gallery has volunteer opportunities for curating shows, assisting the gift shop manager and hosting at the gallery. Call Maria at 928-443-8854.

Prescott Churches Online needs volunteers to help churches write up their spiritual growth opportunities into a free listing at www.GracePathways.org. Email gracepathways@gmail.com or call 928-499-8306.

Prescott Area Tennis Association, a local nonprofit, is seeking part-time tennis volunteers to assist with tennis clin-ics. We offer low-cost instruction to elementary-age children in the greater Prescott area. If you are energetic, enthu-siastic, enjoy working with children, and have a positive attitude, we can use your help. Call Patty at 860-608-6822 or email presidentPatty@prescotttennis.org.

Prescott Area Celtic Society promotes the preservation and education of Scottish and Celtic culture. The group needs volunteers to help with the Highland Games that take place at Watson Lake in Prescott every year. Call Gary or Roslyn at 928-237-1113.

AARP Tax-Aide, an IRS-certified program, seeks volunteers for the upcoming tax season to prepare taxes for the community. Training is provided free locally. Contact Janelle at taxaide@cableone.net.

Volunteer Center of Yavapai County has a complete list of volunteer opportunities. For more information or to sign up for its monthly newsletter via e-mail, call 928-778-6605 or e-mail volunteer-yc@cableone.net.