Prescott council takes on the public-safety pension debt, modernization of airport

PRESCOTT – Priorities rising to the top in a new round of City of Prescott planning include two long-time issues: Resolution of the public-safety pension debt, and modernization of the Prescott Airport.

The city’s strategic-planning process kicked off last week and will continue with a second Prescott City Council meeting on Sept. 22. In total, Mayor Harry Oberg said the process likely would include four to five meetings.

At the Aug. 30 kick-off meeting, consulting facilitator Barry Aarons noted that he had previously asked Prescott City Council members to list their goals and objectives or outcomes.

“There were a couple of issues that just completely shot through all of them,” said Aarons. “One is retirement of the unfunded liability with the PSPRS (Public Safety Personnel Retirement System); the other was modernizing the airport. Those two issues dominated the submissions.”

The city has grappled in recent years with its more than $70 million in unfunded liabilities with the PSPRS pension program. Oberg said this week that another public-safety sales tax ballot measure is possible next spring to deal with that debt (after an August 2015 tax-increase issue failed with the voters).

In addition, improvements at the airport have long been identified as crucial to the city’s economic development efforts.

Aarons, who served as the city’s lobbyist during the 2016 State Legislative session, is facilitating the strategic plan as a part of the existing contract, Oberg said.

In his opening remarks to the council last week, Aarons emphasized that the strategic plan should be a “working, organic document,” which could evolve through the years.

Along with the two dominant issues, Aarons said the council members’ submissions indicated four main goal categories: balancing the budget; economic development; government efficiency; and quality of life.

Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms noted that much of the Aug. 30 meeting involved “setting the stage,” while future meetings will focus on strategies and tactics for reaching the identified goals.

While the city already has a general plan, Oberg maintained that the strategic plan is needed as well. “We have the general plan, but it is very general; it’s a guiding document,” he said. “The strategic plan is going to be looking at more specific policies.”

To help ensure that the city follows through with those specific strategies, Oberg said, “I’m putting together a three-person team to make sure we’re making progress.” He said the team would be made up of three council members, although he has yet to make the appointments.

While the council briefly considered kicking off a strategic-planning process this past April, a majority of members supported waiting until fall, when the planning could occur as a prelude to the start of the 2018 fiscal-year budget process.

“We put it on hold because we were so far along on the (2017) budget process that we didn’t think we could affect this year’s budget,” Oberg said, noting that the 2018 budget planning would begin in about January 2017.

Meanwhile, the city hired a new city manager, and Oberg said the council’s choice, Michael Lamar, will be in Prescott later this month and is expected to attend the next strategic-planning meeting. (Lamar was hired in August, and plans to be on board in Prescott by late October).

The next strategic-planning meeting, which will be open to the public, is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Prescott Centennial Center, 1989 Clubhouse Drive.