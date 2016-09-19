Photo: Sacred Heart students trek for tech

Sacred Heart Catholic School students participates in the school’s annual Tech Trek on Friday, Sept. 16. Students obtained pledges from family and friends to walk circuits around the A.C. Williams Granite Creek Park. Money raised will go toward technology needs at the school. The school’s goal is to raise $20,000 to purchase 20 iPads with cases and extended warranties. The school won’t know how much the children have raised until Oct. 23, the deadline for them to turn in all donations.

