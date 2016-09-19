Photo: Dr. Cameron K. McKinley Vet Center open house

Photo by Max Efrein.
Anne McKinley introduced a notebook outlining the history of the Dr. Cameron K. McKinley Vet Center, 3180 Stillwater Drive, Prescott, during the center’s annual open house event on Saturday, Sept. 17. Five of the notebooks were gifted to members of the community with close ties to the vet center and one will reside in the vet center for visitors to see.
