One injured in Highway 89A motorcycle crash

PRESCOTT VALLEY – A man was seriously injured Saturday, Sept. 17, when he crashed his motorcycle on Highway 89A, according to a Department of Public Safety spokesman.
It happened about 6:40 p.m. when the man lost control of the cycle at milepost 330, DPS spokesman Quentin Mehr said.
He was not wearing a helmet, Mehr said, and was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center.
