One dead in truck rollover

PRESCOTT VALLEY — One person was killed and another seriously injured early Saturday morning, Sept. 17, when a blue Chevrolet pickup on Highway 89A near the Mingus Mountain area left the road and rolled, ejecting both the driver and passenger, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Officers did not have any further details on the collision or condition of the seriously injured occupant on Sunday, Sept. 18.
