Northern Arizona Suns hold first open tryout in Phoenix

PHOENIX — With training camp less than six weeks away, the NBA D-League Northern Arizona Suns hosted an open tryout at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Sunday morning.

Front office personnel and the coaching staff were on hand to watch 62 participants work their way through a nearly seven-hour tryout consisting of drills and multiple scrimmages throughout the day.

Northern Arizona general manager Bubba Burrage said it was a “good turnout” with both the main and practice floors being utilized at the arena.

“We were able to do a lot of evaluation,” Burrage said. “I thought all the players were high quality.”

Burrage added the tryout was “heavy on guards and light on bigs,” but once the players were broken into teams for scrimmages, the staff was able to evaluate further.

After a lunch break, initial cuts brought the field of players down to 48, all of which were ranked either an “A” or “B,” and Burrage said there were a few players that “caught our eyes” for a coveted training camp invite.

“There were four in particular that we all had a consensus on,” Burrage said, adding he couldn’t release names at this time because there was still some deliberation taking place between coaches and front office members.

Last season in Bakersfield, California, four players were selected out of the open tryouts to attend the Jam’s training camp, and Derek Cooke Jr. out of Wyoming made the 10-man roster.

First-year head coach Tyrone Ellis said the open tryout Sunday was a “great success,” and the “guys came out and competed.”

“They got their money’s worth, and we were lucky enough to see a couple of guys that can really play, and maybe we’ll see them come to Prescott Valley and make the team.”

Northern Arizona will host a second open tryout at the Prescott Valley Event Center on Saturday, Oct. 8. Those who participated Sunday and weren’t selected are eligible for the second open tryout.

“Turnout for Prescott Valley is pretty good right now,” Burrage said, adding the field of players will max out at 60.

The registration fee for the open tryout in Prescott Valley is $150 until Friday, Sept. 30, and $200 if registered after that date. Those interested in participating can sign up online at nazsuns.com/tryouts.

The Suns tip off their inaugural D-League season with 11 of their first 15 games in Prescott Valley, opening Sunday, Nov. 12, against the Iowa Energy.

The D-League draft is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, and according to Ellis, player physicals and the Suns’ first practice could take place as soon as Sunday, Oct. 30.

